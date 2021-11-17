fbpx

The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Gala-Goer in Your Life

Gift guru Kimberly McConchie selects equestrian earrings, a gorgeous faux fur coat and a hat for him.

Vincent Peach Equestrian Stirrup Earrings from N. Fox Jewelers.

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living‘s Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed. Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for more gifts for every “type” of Saratogian on your list.

1. Vincent Peach Equestrian Stirrup Earrings | N. Fox Jewelers | pricing upon request

Every horse lover has to have some piece of equestrian jewelry. Wear these to an elegant function or with a pair of jeans.

Favorite Teddy Coat from Piper Boutique.

2. Favorite Teddy Coat | Piper Boutique | $62

It’s always a struggle finding something chic to wear to a winter gala. This faux fur coat is the solution.

The Derby from Hatsational

3. The Derby | Hatsational | $165

Whoever said fancy hats were just for women?

Meet the Gift Guru!

Gala-goer Kimberly McConchie hasn’t missed a Saratoga soirée since Lady Gaga showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards in a meat dress (though she’s never worn a meat dress herself).
