The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the North Broadway Nester

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living‘s Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed. Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for more gifts for every “type” of Saratogian on your list.

1. Soy Candle With Pressed Flowers In Wood Dough Bowl | Northshire Bookstore | $40.99

One of my favorite gifts to give is a yummy-smelling candle. Once this bowl candle is all used up, you’ll be left with a unique piece of home décor.

2. Saratoga, NY Wood Sign | Crafters Gallery | $38.95

This locally handcrafted wood sign is great for sophisticated shelf-styling, mantle-layering or as a gallery wall addition.

3. Custom Chunky Knit Throw | @huddyandpip on Instagram | starting at $100

Handmade by a local artisan, these super-soft chunky knit throws are customizable, and a portion of each sale is donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

