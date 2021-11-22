fbpx

The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the North Broadway Nester

Lara Watro selects a soy candle, Saratoga sign and custom knit throw.

Soy candle from Northshire Bookstore

1. Soy Candle With Pressed Flowers In Wood Dough Bowl | Northshire Bookstore | $40.99

One of my favorite gifts to give is a yummy-smelling candle. Once this bowl candle is all used up, you’ll be left with a unique piece of home décor.

Saratoga, NY wood sign from Crafters Gallery

2. Saratoga, NY Wood Sign | Crafters Gallery | $38.95

This locally handcrafted wood sign is great for sophisticated shelf-styling, mantle-layering or as a gallery wall addition.

Chunky knit throw from Huddy and Pip

3. Custom Chunky Knit Throw | @huddyandpip on Instagram | starting at $100

Handmade by a local artisan, these super-soft chunky knit throws are customizable, and a portion of each sale is donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Meet the Gift Guru!

Lara Watro’s home makes Joanna Gains’ look like a fixer-upper (Check it out at @peoniesandtwine).
