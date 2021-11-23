fbpx

The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Out-of-Towner

Stephanie Vickers selects Saratoga Water goblets, a stay at The Adelphi and a horsey baby toy.

Saratoga Water goblets from Impressions of Saratoga

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living‘s Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed. Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for more gifts for every “type” of Saratogian on your list.

1. Saratoga Water Goblets  |  Impressions of Saratoga  |  $9.99/glass

Anyone who’s spent time in Saratoga knows that Saratoga Water is the best around. The goblets are reminiscent of those iconic bottles—and provide just the right vibe for anyone’s bar.

Two-night hotel stay at The Adelphi Hotel

2. Two-Night Hotel Stay | The Adelphi Hotel | starting at $235/night

Everyone who loves Saratoga, whether he or she lives there or not, wants a weekend getaway or staycation at the luxurious Adelphi Hotel.

My Stable Horses baby toy from Impressions of Saratoga

3. My Stable Horses Baby Toy | Impressions of Saratoga | $34.99

I’m not sure I could find a better gift for the little ones in my horse racing-loving family!

Meet the Gift Guru!

Stephanie Vickers (at right) is a part-time Saratogian who’s impatiently awaiting her pandemic-delayed Green Card in the UK.
