The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Toga Tween in Your Life

1. Chime Candles | Mystic World | $11.99

Mystic World sells tiny candles in different colors that you can light and then make wishes on. Example: I light the white ones for sweet dreams.

2. Winter Hat | The Alpine Sport Shop | starting at $33.95

A super-cute winter hat with a pompom on it? Sign me up!

3. Fudge | Saratoga Candy Co. | $14.99/lb

The chocolate fudge at Saratoga Candy Co. is amazing. It’s a mix of my two favorite things—chocolate and sugar.

