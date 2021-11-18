fbpx

The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Toga Tween in Your Life

Gift guru Bowe Schlansker selects a winter hat, tiny candles and a sweet treat.

Chime Candles from Mystic World

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living‘s Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed. Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for more gifts for every “type” of Saratogian on your list.

1. Chime Candles | Mystic World | $11.99

Mystic World sells tiny candles in different colors that you can light and then make wishes on. Example: I light the white ones for sweet dreams.

Winter hats from Alpine Sport Shop

2. Winter Hat | The Alpine Sport Shop | starting at $33.95

A super-cute winter hat with a pompom on it? Sign me up!

Fudge from Saratoga Candy Co.

3. Fudge  | Saratoga Candy Co. | $14.99/lb

The chocolate fudge at Saratoga Candy Co. is amazing. It’s a mix of my two favorite things—chocolate and sugar.

Meet the Gift Guru!

Bowe Schlansker is an 11-year-old actress who made her ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut at age 7.
