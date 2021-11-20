The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Track Star

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living‘s Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed. Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for more gifts for every “type” of Saratogian on your list.

1. The Jk Button Up | oldsmokeclothing.com | $79

Whether I’m at a local coffee shop or halfway around the world, my Old Smoke Clothing Co. shirt always seems to spark up conversations with other racing fans.

2. Andrew Beyer Horseplaying Book | Northshire Bookstore | starting at $15.99

This is a perfect gift for someone who is just getting into the sport. Andy Beyer’s books have held the test of time and are must-reads.

3. NYRA Bets Gift Card | Stewart’s Shops in Saratoga County

When all else fails, it’s always nice to have a couple more dollars to wager at The Spa.

Meet the Gift Guru!