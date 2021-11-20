fbpx

The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Track Star

Horse racing fan Kevin Lovett selects a classy button up, horseplaying books and a gambling gift card.

The JK Button Up from Old Smoke Clothing

1. The Jk Button Up | oldsmokeclothing.com | $79

Whether I’m at a local coffee shop or halfway around the world, my Old Smoke Clothing Co. shirt always seems to spark up conversations with other racing fans.

Andrew Beyer horseplaying books

2. Andrew Beyer Horseplaying Book | Northshire Bookstore | starting at $15.99

This is a perfect gift for someone who is just getting into the sport. Andy Beyer’s books have held the test of time and are must-reads.

NYRA Bets gift card from Stewart’s Shops

3. NYRA Bets Gift Card | Stewart’s Shops in Saratoga County

When all else fails, it’s always nice to have a couple more dollars to wager at The Spa.

Meet the Gift Guru!

Kevin Lovett wants to add a track picnic table to his house so it’ll feel more like home.
