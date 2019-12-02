Holiday Season 2019: Saratoga’s Victorian Streetwalk, Festival Of Trees Anchor A Busy Week Of Events

The Saratoga Festival of Trees will feature hundreds of decorated trees on display and for sale December 4-8. (Saratoga Festival of Trees)

With Thanksgiving—and Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday (phew)—in the rearview, the holiday season’s officially upon us here in Saratoga Springs and the Capital Region. Translation: Locals have a slew of winter-themed parades, tree-lighting ceremonies and special holiday happenings battling for their attention. If you could choose from the glut of events, which ones would be required? The ones that follow, of course.

On Thursday, December 5, Downtown Saratoga will be closed to traffic, as Broadway is transformed for the 33rd Annual Victorian Streetwalk. The evening’s schedule once again includes a menagerie of performers at specific locations downtown, as well as the annual arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Claus to their temporary home outside of Putnam Market on Broadway. Also, look out for a tree-lighting ceremony in Congress Park at 6pm and a Santa Parade down Broadway.

The Victorian Streetwalk acts as the official kickoff to another Spa City holiday staple: the Saratoga Festival of Trees, which runs from Thursday, December 5 through Sunday, December 8 at the Saratoga Springs City Center, with a special preview reception on Wednesday, December 4. Marvel at hundreds of sparkling, decorated trees, wreaths and holiday items, all for sale during the festival. And on Saturday, December 7, visitors will be treated to a family day where, in addition to shopping, they can enjoy breakfast or ice cream sundaes with Santa Claus and take part in craft-making at Santa’s workshop.

With Chrismukkah only a few short weeks away, that means you have choice little time to get the rest of your post-Black Friday weekend shopping done. Fear not: From December 7-8, the Mansion Inn will be hosting its 2nd Annual Victorian Winter Market, two days of live music and local vendors selling holiday gifts and crafts in Rock City Falls (in Milton). In nearby Glens Falls, enjoy a tree lighting ceremony, window display competition and loads of great deals and specials throughout downtown for the city’s Hometown Holidays celebrations, December 6-7. Also, expect dozens of local artisans and crafters selling their wares at the 2019 Adirondack Christkindlmarkt in Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George (December 6-8) and at the 2019 Eastside Troy Christkindlmarket on Spring Avenue in Troy (December 7).

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Below, find more can’t-miss events in the area.

Tuesday

Save some room for a Rockin’ with the Rat Pack Holiday Dinner Show at the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady (December 3)

Wednesday

Caffè Lena in Saratoga will host its monthly Poetry Open Mic with a poetry discussion group before (December 4)

Get into the holiday spirit with 107. 7 WGNA’s Jingle Jam 2019 starring Chase Rice at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (December 4)

Thursday

Renowned recording artist and singer Anthony Nunziata will perform A Broadway Holiday! at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls (December 5)

Listen to a mix of folk, blues and Appalachian music from Martha Redbone’s Roots Project at the Park Theater in Glens Falls (December 5)

Latham’s Curtain Call Theater presents the hilarious holiday comedy, Greetings, by Tom Dudzick (December 5-21)

Friday

Make some Christmas merriment during the 14th Annual Holiday Gala at Canfield Casino in Saratoga (December 6)

Putnam Place in Saratoga will throw a Gratefully Yours Annual Toy Drive featuring Vinnie Amico of the jam band moe (December 6)

Raise a pint during the 7th Anniversary Party of SingleCut Beersmiths in Clifton Park (December 6)

On the entertainment front, Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, a production of Saratoga’s Mills Entertainment, is coming to the Palace Theatre in Albany (December 6)

Latham’s 2019 Dancing in the Woods gala will feature a gourmet menu, along with live entertainment (December 6)

Fans of Celtic music won’t want to miss The Eight Step: A Lunasa Christmas from Ireland at Proctors in Schenectady (December 6)

Meet the artists of The Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show during a free public reception at the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie (December 6)

The Town of Wilton’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will start at 6:15pm at Gavin Park (December 6)

Ballston Spa’s Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting will start at 6:30pm (December 6)

Don’t miss The Nutcracker performed by the Salzburg Marionette Theatre at Saratoga Springs High School, presented by the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (December 6-7)

Saturday

Grammy-winning icon Celine Dion brings hers Courage World Tour to Albany’s Times Union Center (December 7)

Participate in Hudson’s Winter Walk, a winter-themed celebration, similar to the Victorian Streetwalk, down Warren Street in Hudson (December 7)

Catch the opening reception to the 8th Annual Juried Group Show at Schuylerville’s Laffer Gallery (December 7)

Enjoy the colorful, daylong Sinterklaas Festival Day in Rhinebeck (December 7)

The Saratoga City Ballet will present two performances of The Nutcracker at The Egg in Albany (December 7-8)

Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Festival hosted by Sunnyside Gardens in Saratoga (December 7-8)

Sunday

Catch a free community concert by the Skidmore Guitar Ensembles at Caffè Lena in Saratoga (December 8)

Enjoy your fill of potato pancakes at the 8th Annual Latke Fest at Temple Beth El in Glens Falls (December 8)

Get dressed in your Victorian best for the 37th Annual Troy Victorian Stroll at the Troy Riverfront Park (December 8)

The New York State Holiday Tree Lighting will take place Albany’s Empire State Plaza (December 8)