HOPE Gala Helps Find Homes For Orphaned Pets

Homes For Orphaned Pets Exist (H.O.P.E.) held its 8th annual event at Prime at Saratoga National on November 8.

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)
Saratoga Living
dogs 1

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 2

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 3

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 4

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 6

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 7

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 8

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 9

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 10

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 11

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 13

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 14

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 15

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 16

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 17

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 18

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

Saratoga Living
dogs 20

(Lawrence White/H.O.P.E.)

On Friday, November 8, Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (H.O.P.E.) held its 8th annual HOPE Gala, which raised money to find forever homes for pets in Saratoga County, at the Saratoga National Golf Club. The evening featured a silent auction, which saw more than 100 items sold; a wine pull, which sold 100 bottles of wine; a dinner by Prime; music by Melissa Sgambelluri and her band; speeches by H.O.P.E. founder Wendy Mongillo, Steve Caporizzo, Karyn O’Bryne and Kristina Kline; and a live auction, in which guests’ donations were matched by Pet Connections.

Avatar
Olivia Mendlinger

Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

