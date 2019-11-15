HOPE Gala Helps Find Homes For Orphaned Pets

On Friday, November 8, Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (H.O.P.E.) held its 8th annual HOPE Gala, which raised money to find forever homes for pets in Saratoga County, at the Saratoga National Golf Club. The evening featured a silent auction, which saw more than 100 items sold; a wine pull, which sold 100 bottles of wine; a dinner by Prime; music by Melissa Sgambelluri and her band; speeches by H.O.P.E. founder Wendy Mongillo, Steve Caporizzo, Karyn O’Bryne and Kristina Kline; and a live auction, in which guests’ donations were matched by Pet Connections.

Olivia Mendlinger Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.