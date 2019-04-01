How Saratoga National Golf Club’s Architect Built The Perfect Course

I may not be much of a golfer, but I’ve always admired the beauty of golf courses. Saratoga County has more than a few—and one of the best looking examples is the Saratoga National Golf Club.

“It requires a huge amount of work and a lot of careful planning,” says Joe Lucas, Vice President of Greens and Grounds at Saratoga National, of golf course design. The man behind Saratoga National is award-winning golf course architect, Roger Rulewich, who first broke ground on the project in June 1999 on a former horse farm. Rulewich worked under legendary course architect Robert Trent Jones—whose clients included President Dwight D. Eisenhower for a White House putting green—and has designed or redesigned more than 125 courses worldwide. Rulewich’s golf courses have a handcrafted, naturalistic touch, and Saratoga National is no exception, featuring two dozen wooden bridges, six tranquil ponds and blue limestone retaining walls to shape the greens.

Since Saratoga National opened in 2001, it’s been annually ranked among the top public golf courses in the US. Even to this not-too-frequent-golfer, I can tell Saratoga National’s nothing short of a hole in one.