The Scene: How Timothy And Jeremiah Tyrrell Made Their Wedding Day A Downtown Saratoga Extravaganza

These days, weddings are as much about the photos as they are the ceremony. OK, OK. Maybe that’s not entirely true, but I know for sure that on my wedding day, my dark blue-clad bridesmaids and I will be taking photos at my family friends’ blueberry farm before anyone says “I do.” Saratogians Jeremiah and Timothy Tyrrell know what I’m talking about; their Saratoga-tastic wedding whisked them from their aunt and uncle’s condo at the High Rock, to Saratoga National Golf Club, to the dance floors of Caroline Street, but not without a stop for a good, old-fashioned photoshoot on Broadway.

On that day last June, Mother Nature was on their side, blessing them with clear skies and 70-degree temperatures, as their 20-person wedding party strolled Downtown. They stopped at The Washington (saratoga living’s HQ) and got some shots from the scenic rooftop (why haven’t I been up there yet?), then promenaded across Broadway, just as The Beatles did across Abbey Road on the cover of their iconic 1969 album. “We walked down the aisle to a harpist playing “Here Comes The Sun,” Jeremiah says. “We both grew up listening to The Beatles with our parents and thought the Abbey Road photo would be a fun and subtle way to connect parts of our day.”

Though they reside here now, Timothy and Jeremiah got married in Saratoga while they were living abroad in Zurich. “We always found ourselves visiting Saratoga, whether it was for dinner or even a weekend vacation,” Jeremiah says. “And now we live Downtown with many reminders of our wedding day that are always bringing us back to the best day of our lives,” Jeremiah says. And as if crossing Broadway wasn’t enough of a daily reminder of their big day, Timothy and Jeremiah will always have their gorgeous wedding photos, too.