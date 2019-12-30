How To Enjoy New Year’s Week In Saratoga And The Capital Region

The ten-time Tony Award-winning musical 'The Band's Visit' starts its run at Proctors on December 31.

Happy (Almost) New Year! For those of you attending First Night Saratoga here in Saratoga Springs, the evening’s forecast is calling for overcast skies and lows in the 30s, so be sure to bundle up. But despite the temps, it’ll be a good time in Downtown Saratoga, with Saratoga’s own OG indie rock band, The Figgs, performing at the Saratoga Springs City Center (check out their new triple album, Shady Grove, out now; to purchase buttons and check out all of the night’s entertainment, click here).

For those of you who are all “out with the old, in with the new,” there are a number of exciting events kicking off the new year in Saratoga and the Capital Region, including an array of New Year’s Day brunches, sporting events and shows to attend. Get a jump on your weekend below.

Monday, December 30

Catch the tail-end of the New York State Museum’s “The Historic Woodstock Art Colony” exhibition, which runs through December 31.

Get a team of your nerdiest friends together and take part in Carson’s Woodside Tavern’s weekly trivia night, which takes place every Monday night.

Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Celebrate “Noon Year’s Eve” at Northshire Bookstore with your little ones before the sitter shows up.

Of course, you don’t want to miss First Night Saratoga 2020! Saratoga’s own The Figgs headline!

Looking to escape the downtown throngs? Head over to the Gideon Putnam for its Paris-themed New Year’s Eve event.

Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy, featuring comedian Artie Lange, at The Egg’s New Year’s achiEVE event in Albany

The Adelphi Hotel will be hosting its own New Year’s Eve soirée, with a Roaring Twenties theme.

But wait! You can also get your Gatsby on at Saratoga Casino Hotel’s Roaring Into The 20s New Year’s Eve Celebration, featuring live music by The Accents

Longfellows is turning back the clock to, you guessed it, the Roaring Twenties on New Year’s Eve as well.

…and Saratoga’s The Night Owl will be hosting its own Roaring Twenties-themed New Year’s Eve event, too.

Prime at Saratoga National is throwing its own New Year’s Eve party, with a special menu and live entertainment.

Saratoga staple The Parting Glass will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring Irish band Forthlin Road.

Take in the critically acclaimed Broadway hit, The Band’s Visit, at Proctors, which will be doing a run of shows from December 31 through January 5.

Catch indie rockers The Felice Brothers, with special guest Tommy Stinson (of The Replacements), at Club Helsinki in Hudson, NY.

Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

For those of you who crashed at (or nearby) Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, make sure to enjoy its big New Year’s Day brunch.

The City Beer Hall in Albany is hosting a New Year’s Day Hangover brunch.

Listen to The Berkshire Bach Society perform, well, Bach, of course, on New Year’s Day at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

So what if Christmas is in the rearview? You can still catch the high-kicking awesomeness that is the Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Thursday, January 2

Meet up for a free “We Run This City” event at the Palette Cafe in Saratoga from 9am to 10am for local running enthusiasts.

Hit up Creative Sparks in Saratoga on Thursday after 4pm for a reduced studio fee.

Polish up that bowling ball and head over to the Saratoga Strike Zone for $2 Bowling Night.

Friday, January 3

Catch the Siena Men’s Basketball team playing Monmouth at 7pm at the Times Union Center.

Take in the Alpin Haus RV Show and Sale at the Saratoga Springs City Center (January 3-5).

Saturday, January 4

Spend a purr-fect Caturday at Proctors for its New York Cat Film Festival.

Sunday, January 5

There’s no price like free! Enjoy the Gracias Christmas Cantata at 7pm at the Palace Theater

Get blown away by the axe-wielding Scott Sharrard, lead guitarist and music director of the Gregg Allman Band from 2008 to 2017, who’s playing a solo set at Caffè Lena in Saratoga.