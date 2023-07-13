How Walrath Recruiting Can Help You Find the Perfect Match

When it comes to finding the right person for the job (and finding the right job for the person),

the Capital Region trusts Reneé Walrath. With more than 20 years of experience in staffing services and executive search, her Walrath Recruiting firm helps local employees and businesses find their perfect matches.

“We provide executive search, recruiting and staffing for organizations in the Capital Region and beyond,” Walrath says. “Seventy percent of our clients are in the Capital Region, and 30 percent are elsewhere—including Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and New York City.” Word of her expertise has even crossed state lines. She serves clients as far away as Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Texas, California and Tennessee.

Walrath encourages anyone looking for a job or a company looking for a job candidate to give her a call, as her team covers a more diverse range of industries than many people realize. “I have recruiters who specialize in medical, legal, engineering, construction, manufacturing, accounting/finance and sales,” she says. “We’ve placed nurses, PAs, social workers, attorneys, paralegals, legal secretaries, civil engineers, mechanical engineers, CFOs, controllers, accountants, financial analysts, sales engineers—you name it! We work with so many types of businesses, from small mom and pop organizations to Fortune 500 companies.”

For potential employees, Walrath has one important reminder: “The best thing about working with a recruiter is that it is free to the candidate,” she says, emphasizing that the company looking to fill roles pays the fee, and all candidates’ information is kept strictly confidential. “It’s a job to find a job, so why not let us help you?”

Walrath brings to her job an unbreakable commitment to the Capital Region and a genuine joy for helping others, which she has carried with her since her earliest days on the job. “I grew up in Glenville, graduated from Niskayuna High School, and have degrees from Maria College and Siena College,” she says. “I’ve lived here all my life and love it! I opened my business in 2010 in a one-room office—smiling and dialing.”

Her passion and resulting success have earned her an award-winning career. Walrath Recruiting has been named one of Albany Business Review’s Top 5 Executive Search Firms, taking the #1 spot in 2020 and 2021. And in 2022, Walrath herself was named to the Albany Business Review’s Power 50 honoring the Capital Region’s most influential leaders.

These accolades motivate her even more to continue her work changing people’s lives by finding them their perfect job opportunity, even offering convenient virtual interviews as well as face-to-face meetings in either her Albany office or her Saratoga location. “Since we thoroughly understand our clients’ needs and culture, we align our candidates with them appropriately,” she says. “We keep in constant contact with our clients on the progress. We can’t guarantee that we can place all the candidates that we interview, but we pride ourselves on working diligently for everyone.”

Visit walrathrecruiting.com for more information.

The firm’s two offices, which are open by appointment only, are located at 3 Winners Circle, Albany, 518.275.4816; and 511 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, 518.886.8860.