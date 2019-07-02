The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

On June 24, the Hyde Collection hosted its Summer Luncheon, which honored Alan and Dorie Redeker, longtime supporters of the Hyde Collection, at the beautiful Lake George Club. The afternoon included live music, a raffle and a special viewing of the work of fine art photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison. The Annual Summer Luncheon celebrates the numerous volunteers who support the Hyde Collection. This year’s event raised more than $20,000.

Chloe Knapp Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.