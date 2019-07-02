fbpx

The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)
View Gallery
35 Photos
Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

Saratoga Living
The Hyde Collection’s Summer Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

The June 24 event featured live music, a raffle and a viewing of the fine art of photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison.

(The Hyde Collection)

On June 24, the Hyde Collection hosted its Summer Luncheon, which honored Alan and Dorie Redeker, longtime supporters of the Hyde Collection, at the beautiful Lake George Club. The afternoon included live music, a raffle and a special viewing of the work of fine art photographers Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison. The Annual Summer Luncheon celebrates the numerous volunteers who support the Hyde Collection. This year’s event raised more than $20,000.

Avatar
Chloe Knapp

Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 