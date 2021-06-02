5 Interior Design Tips to Help Spruce Up Your Saratoga Living Room

Want to get your Saratoga home summer ready? ABN Design’s AnnBritt Newey shares five interior design tips for sprucing up your clean, comfortable Saratoga living room.

1. Use black as a bold accent color

Contrasting a black stair railing, windows or even a piece of furniture against clean, white walls creates a bold graphic design statement. There are as many types of black paints as white ones, so make sure to test the color out in your space before committing. And confirm the type of paint for each application with a professional.

Get the look: Black Magic from Sherwin Williams.

2. Scale the rug to your furniture arrangement

There’s nothing worse than a rug that looks too small. Make sure your rug is scaled to fit both the furniture arrangement and the room. It’s helpful to use blue tape on your floor to test out different rug sizes.

Get the look: Labirinto Hand-Knotted Wool Rug from Restoration Hardware

3. Lighten the mood

Incorporating multiple types of lighting can create comfortable and functional spaces. Consider a mix of recessed lighting, decorative ceiling fixtures (go big for drama!) and table/floor lamps…and make sure they all dim.

Get the look: Large Cubist Chandelier from Y Lighting

4. Mix textures and materials

Mix different textures and materials to create a complete and interesting design that reflects light in a variety of ways. In this room, we mixed a wool rug, an ombré concrete coffee table, a tweed upholstered sofa, a wooden chair, and metal and glass side tables.

Get the look: Thaddeus Glass Round Side Table from Restoration Hardware

5. Consider performance when buying a sofa

Sofas get a lot of use and abuse. When purchasing your sofa, make sure you understand its construction. If you have children and/or pets, consider choosing a sofa with a stain-resistant performance fabric. In this room, we went with a custom, 8-way hand-tied sectional with Crypton fabric.

Get the look: Ashbury Sectional from One Kings Lane

Saratoga Springs–based ABN Design Inc specializes in residential and commercial interior design for clients across the country. The firm’s founder, AnnBritt Newey, prides herself on listening to the needs and wants of her clients to create individual and unique spaces that combine livability, luxury and refinement. Newey has 20 years of design experience and is a professional ASID designer. See more of ABN’s work at abndesigninc.com or on Instagram at @abndesigninc.