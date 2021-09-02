Interior Designer Yvonne McEachron Shares 5 Ways to Make Your Kids’ Playroom a Space You’ll Love as Much as They do

1. Play with Patterns

When mixing patterns, work within a similar color palette for cohesiveness. Here, we chose to pattern play with the window treatments, the wall mural and the area rug. When mixing patterns, have fun and get creative. Nothing is off limits.

Get the look: Code Rug 9’x12’ from CB2

2. Hide All the Clutter

I’m a proponent of closed storage. It offers clients a home for toys and books and helps to keep a space from looking cluttered and disorganized. To help keep things organized, label the inside of each door.

Get the look: Tierney 6-Door Accent Cabinet from Wayfair

3. Treat Your Windows

Make a statement with a bold pattern on your windows. In order to not compete with the colors in this room, we opted for a geometric pattern in a neutral palette. For a modern, clean vibe, we went with roman shades instead of curtains.

Get the look: Design 35001-21 from Kravet

4. Wow with a Wall Mural

Statement walls can come in the form of wallpaper, a bold paint color or a mural. Wall murals are a playful way to add interest to a space. I like to incorporate a wall mural particularly when working on a child’s bedroom or playroom.

Get the look: Kids Little Scandi House Wallpaper Mural from Wallmur

5. Designate Special Spaces

When working with a multifunctional playroom, it’s important to separate the space thoughtfully. We set up the art corner, the toy table and the lounge area separately. The placement of the furnishings offers a relaxed flow to the room.

Layered Design is an interior design firm specializing in both residential and commercial spaces, and services clients throughout New York State. Interior designer Yvonne McEachron focuses on creative spaces that are a clear representation of her clients’ lifestyles, including their travels, interests and energy. Follow the firm on Instagram at @layered.design and online at layeredny.com.