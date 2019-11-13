fbpx

Jazz At Caffè Lena: Chuck Lamb Trio, Clay Jenkins Bring The Cool To Saratoga

The Saratoga venue kept its Jazz at Caffè Lena series swinging with a former member of the Count Basie Orchestra.

Chuck Lamb performs at Caffè Lena. (Francesco D'Amico)
The Chuck Lamb Trio's bassist Rich Syracuse. (Francesco D'Amico)

The Chuck Lamb Trio, with special guest Clay Jenkins, at Caffè Lena. (Francesco D'Amico)

The Chuck Lamb Trio's drummer Jeff "Siege" Siegel. (Francesco D'Amico)

Trumpeter Clay Jenkins and Chuck Lamb at Caffè Lena. (Francesco D'Amico)

Featured trumpet player Clay Jenkins takes a solo. (Francesco D'Amico)

The Chuck Lamb Trio morphs into a quartet with the addition of star trumpeter Clay Jenkins. (Francesco D'Amico)

What better way to beat the winter cold than by warming up near some hot brass? As far as the ABCs of Caffè Lena are concerned, “J” doesn’t stand for “Joni” or “Joan,” but rather “jazz.” And it’s brought back its popular Jazz at Caffè Lena series, which runs on the second Tuesday of each month, and features “house band” and host the Chuck Lamb Trio, with support from music producer Joel Moss, along with a new guest every successive show.

For the gig on Tuesday, November 12, Chuck Lamb and friends welcomed Clay Jenkins into the fold. Jenkins, a professor of jazz trumpet at the Eastman School, started his career in the Stan Kenton Orchestra before venturing to Los Angeles in 1978, where he kept a busy live schedule and was a sought-after session musician. He also toured with the big bands such as the Count Basie Orchestra.

saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico was at the Saratoga Springs venue last night to snap photos. Click on the topmost photo to flip through the gallery.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

