Jenny C Design Creates Custom Maps for Any Wedding

The Clifton Park–based custom stationery company has made maps of Saratoga, Yountville, CA and more.

A map Jenny Dempsey made for a Ballston Lake wedding.

Save-the-dates, invitations, a painstakingly planned seating chart, perfect place settings and…wedding maps? Yep, while traditional road maps have been all but obsolete for the last decade or so, the quaint paper products are making a comeback with young brides- and grooms-to-be who have never actually had to use a map. “Couples who want maps typically have a lot of out-of-town guests, have a ‘wedding weekend’ planned, or are having more of a destination wedding,” says Jenny Dempsey, who owns Clifton Park–based custom stationery company Jenny C Design. “The map really helps your guests become more familiar with the area, where they need to be for the wedding, and can let them know what your favorite local spots are for the best coffee, beer, pizza or brunch.” And as all 20-somethings know, brunch—even on a whirlwind wedding weekend—is always a good idea.    

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

