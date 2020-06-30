Job Hunters: Governor Cuomo, Terakeet and Screen Rant Are All Hiring

Know your 'Game of Thrones' trivia? You might be a good fit at Screen Rant, which has multiple freelance editorial positions open right now. (HBO)

Know your 'Game of Thrones' trivia? You might be a good fit at Screen Rant, which has multiple freelance editorial positions open right now. (HBO)

As we settle into the “new normal,” with all manner of businesses in the Capital Region slowly beginning to reopen and a number of the strictest restrictions being lifted, it’s worthwhile taking a closer look at what job hunting (and interviewing) might look like in the coming months.

One of LinkedIn’s News Editors, Andrew Seaman, provided us with a little insight earlier in the month. As businesses begin reopening again, you’ll probably see an increase in in-person interviews again, though it’s unlikely that the initial phone screening (and eventual Zoom call) will be going anywhere anytime soon. One thing you should be looking out for that could help nab that future position? Virtual job fairs. As Seaman explains in a separate post: “One virtual fair may just be an online list of employers who are hiring that link to a virtual booth explaining what it does and what type of talent it needs to hire. Meanwhile, another fair may use a platform that actually allows you to ‘drop-in’ on virtual booths to see if a representative from that company has a moment to chat via video. The experiences vary widely.” Go all out, even if you go to a virtual job fair: Get dressed up, do your hair and makeup, wear your suit. It’ll make you feel more “professional” and set your eyes on the prize.

Of course, since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo upped the amount of people who can gather in place from 25 to 50 on June 24, that means job fairs can also go nonvirtual again, like this popular series in Albany, which will have its next fair on July 22.

Speaking of Governor Cuomo, check out our featured job listing of the week below: The man himself is looking for a new speechwriter. Do you have what it takes to write words that might come out of the governor’s mouth? We think you do. Now, get hunting!

Local Job Opportunities

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Content Manager

In my pre-COVID days, I spent quite a lot of time taking in shows at Proctors. Before a show last summer, my wife and I stopped by Schenectady’s The Shaker & Vine, where you can literally pour yourself glasses of wine from taps mounted on the walls. (The spot also has a robust food menu.) A cool concept, for sure. Even cooler, though, is that owner and operator Anthony Graziano is also the founder of Chilled Media, which publishes Chilled magazine, a print/digital publication targeting the bartending community. The company’s looking for a Digital Content Manager to create, improve and maintain content for its website and print publication. The job is located in Schenectady. Find and apply for the position on Indeed.com.

Cool Local Job Opportunity – Mohawk Ambulance Service (Advertisement)

What’s the best part of job hunting? When someone does the hunting for you like we do every week. Take this prime job from Mohawk Ambulance Service—which is the largest privately owned ambulance service in Upstate New York, providing Basic and Advanced Life Support Services to Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. Mohawk’s looking for a Verification Specialist, who would be based in Schenectady. Find out what the job requirements are below:

Mohawk Ambulance Service focuses on recruiting individuals who are “service oriented.” We believe that the most important asset of every organization is its employees. We invest in our staff by providing in-depth and ongoing training program for all employees. Employee retention is a high priority and we accomplish this by developing our team as valued partners in caring.

An equal opportunity employer, Mohawk Ambulance Service offers competitive wages and flexible scheduling. Other benefits include in-house training, as well as educational advancement and promotion opportunities.

Mohawk Ambulance Service provides a drug- and tobacco-free work environment that is ensured through pre-employment and random drug screenings.

Summary/Objective

This is a full time office position. The Verification Specialist is primarily responsible for investigating and verifying all demographics, insurance information, patient’s identity and correctly entering information into billing system. This position requires extensive phone work, investigative skills using tools provided and common sense.

Essential Functions

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the Assign and essential functions.

* Resolve electronic patient transports

* Review patient care reports and match information

* Research patient demographic information via websites provided

* Verify eligibility and search for insurance coverage via websites provided

* Contact patients to verify address and obtain insurance information

* Contact facilities to verify patient transport information

Preferred Qualifications

* Two to five years of medical billing experience

* Knowledge of medical terminology

* Knowledge if ICD9, CPT, and HCPCS coding

* Type 45 to 60 words per minute

* Experience working in a fast paced medical billing office

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Apply for the Verification Specialist position here.

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Executive Level

A few Job Hunter columns ago, we found a choice position at Saratoga-based Ayco for you (don’t be fooled by the Dr.-John-song-sounding name; it’s a subsidiary of world-renowned bank, Goldman Sachs). It turns out the business is looking for a Vice President (legal) to provide support and work closely with internal clients on a wide variety of legal matters across multiple business lines, including financial counseling, investment management and insurance and annuities and tax preparation. Shakespeare might’ve said “the first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers,” but we think that’s a load of poppycock. Search for the job on LinkedIn Jobs or apply directly on the company’s careers page.

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Speechwriter

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” “Ask not what your country can do for you…” All of those famous lines were written, in part, by presidential speechwriters. OK, so the New York State Executive Chamber—i.e. that of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo—isn’t the Oval Office, but it’s a start. And it’s trying to track down “an accomplished wordsmith” to join its speechwriting team. “The qualified candidate,” reads the job description, “will be able to write content for a wide range of innovative and groundbreaking public policies. The ability to work in a fast-paced environment under tight deadlines is essential. An understanding of government and politics is a plus, but not a requisite for the right candidate who is willing to learn as they go. Most importantly, she or he must have a demonstrated record of excellent writing skills.” The job requires five years of relevant experience. Search for it on LinkedIn Jobs or apply on the New York State government’s website.

National/Remote Job Opportunities

Cool Job Opportunity (Remote) – Manager Level

Are you an SEO maven? Syracuse-based company Terakeet harnesses the power of search to build traffic and business for Fortune 1000 companies, and it’s on the lookout for a Digital Content Manager, who can teach, coach and monitor the daily performance of a team of Digital Content Specialists, ensuring they achieve their goals. The Digital Content Manager reports to Terakeet’s Director of Creative, who was once mocked by Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim (just thought you might like to know). The job requires three or more years of experience and management skills. Search for the position on LinkedIn Jobs or apply for it on the company’s website.

Cool Job Opportunity (Remote) – Various Positions

Every so often, you’ll see a cluster of job descriptions under a single employer on a job board. Every so often, all of those jobs fit our standards for “coolness.” Canadian company Valnet Inc. is behind the movie/TV/comic books news website, Screen Rant, which garners more than a billion pageviews per month and had more than 200 million unique visitors in 2019. The company is hiring for a number of remote freelance positions, including a Trending Tech Features Writer, Gaming Features Editor, Social Media Analyst and our favorite, a Wrestling Writer. Search for these and other job descriptions by searching “remote” on LinkedIn Jobs or apply directly on the company’s careers page (do note that, because this is a Canadian company, our guess is that they pay in Canadian dollars, so check the exchange rate).

Cool Job Opportunity (Remote) – Executive Level

Um, red-hot coolness alert: Calgary-based Kinetyx Sciences Inc., which develops imperceptible, in-shoe, sensor-based solutions designed for a broad range of sports and performance applications, is searching for its first Vice President of Marketing to drive its brand strategy and branding with its strategic partners in the athletic apparel and footwear industries and professional sports market. Search for the position on LinkedIn Jobs or apply directly on the company’s website.

Job, Business and Volunteering Opportunities

Cool Internship Opportunity (Local) – NYSERDA

The New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) is looking for current, full-time college students, who can work onsite in New York’s Capital City (i.e. Albany). Interns work up to 18.5 hours per week during the semester, and 37.5 hours per week during the summer at the following Albany offices: Communities and Local Government; Corporate Marketing; Energy and Environmental Analysis, Modeling & Analytics; and Single Family Residential. Apply to only one specific office’s internship; general internship applications will not even have an eye batted at them! We left the best part until last: the internships are all paid. Find the opportunity on Glassdoor or apply directly on the NYSERDA website.