Job Hunters: Microsoft, The Whistling Kettle and Calm Are All Hiring

In these highly uncertain days, we’ll take wins, however small. And one big one we all got to enjoy last week was when the Capital Region entered phase three of its reopening plan, effectively opening restaurants and food service operations (at limited capacity); as well as personal care shops such as beauty salons, barbershops, massage parlors, nail salons and tattoo parlors. Your first post-isolation outdoor appetizers, margs, tats and rubdowns await.

Now, obviously, since gatherings are still capped at just 25 people at a time—and there are a battery of health restrictions in place for all of the businesses that have reopened—things aren’t completely “normal” by any stretch of the imagination. But we’ve been seeing an upward trend in the diversity of local jobs that are becoming available on the job boards, as employers begin reopening reimagined workplaces. And for those employers that are still content with their staff working remotely—well, that just makes it all the more convenient for you as an applicant. If you’re fed up with going from one upstate cubicle to the next, think about applying to some far-off, national remote jobs.

One last thought before we get to the good stuff: If you applied for a job at the outset of the pandemic, and the HR department told you that the company was going on a temporary hiring freeze, it might be worthwhile getting back in touch. That freeze could’ve thawed by now, and your résumé or application could be back in play.

Local Job Opportunities

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Social Media

It’s nice to see when a company that you’ve done business with is expanding. Awhile back, the good folks at Latham-based Elevation Ten Thousand (a.k.a. “Elevation 10K”) did some work for us on saratogaliving.com. We sat in their boardroom, drank their water and watched their PowerPoint slides come to life. We can’t say enough good things about them. The firm is looking for a Social Media Strategist, who has a detailed understanding of publishing and analytics tools, and social media marketing technology, along with all of the usual suspects: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, et al. Don’t be fooled by the title; it’s by no means a junior-level role, and requires five years of experience, preferably spent working at a brand or agency. Hunt for it on LinkedIn Jobs or apply directly on Elevation Ten Thousand’s website.

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Product Development

As we’ve mentioned in the past, the Capital Region is simply crawling with software companies, digital agencies, game developers and other e-industries, and if you have the know-how, you could open yourself up to a whole new world of possibilities. Take Schenectady-based software company Transfinder, which makes school bus routing and tracking software. It’s on the lookout for a Product Owner, who will be working with the development teams, Scrum Masters, UI/UX Designers and internal stakeholders, gathering requirements and working with the UI/UX Designers to design new features and products. (Scrum Masters have nothing to do with that massive pile rugby players make, when they knock one another’s teeth out and grab one another’s unmentionables, by the way.) Want in? Search for the position on LinkedIn Jobs or apply right on Transfinder’s careers page.

—

Cool Job Opportunity – Mohawk Ambulance Service (Advertisement)

In this edition of Job Hunters, we have a special addition to our local job opportunities ranks: Mohawk Ambulance Service—which is the largest privately owned ambulance service in Upstate New York, providing Basic and Advanced Life Support Services to Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties—is looking for a Verification Specialist, based in Schenectady. What exactly does the job entail? Find out below:

Mohawk Ambulance Service focuses on recruiting individuals who are “service oriented.” We believe that the most important asset of every organization is its employees. We invest in our staff by providing in-depth and ongoing training program for all employees. Employee retention is a high priority and we accomplish this by developing our team as valued partners in caring.

An equal opportunity employer, Mohawk Ambulance Service offers competitive wages and flexible scheduling. Other benefits include in-house training, as well as educational advancement and promotion opportunities.

Mohawk Ambulance Service provides a drug- and tobacco-free work environment that is ensured through pre-employment and random drug screenings.

Summary/Objective

This is a full time office position. The Verification Specialist is primarily responsible for investigating and verifying all demographics, insurance information, patient’s identity and correctly entering information into billing system. This position requires extensive phone work, investigative skills using tools provided and common sense.

Essential Functions

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the Assign and essential functions.

* Resolve electronic patient transports

* Review patient care reports and match information

* Research patient demographic information via websites provided

* Verify eligibility and search for insurance coverage via websites provided

* Contact patients to verify address and obtain insurance information

* Contact facilities to verify patient transport information

Preferred Qualifications

* Two to five years of medical billing experience

* Knowledge of medical terminology

* Knowledge if ICD9, CPT, and HCPCS coding

* Type 45 to 60 words per minute

* Experience working in a fast paced medical billing office

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Apply for the Verification Specialist position here.

—

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Sales/Marketing

If you’re a fan of the fine art of the high tea—and sandwiches, crepes, desserts and other tea-time delicacies—the Whistling Kettle, which has locations in Ballston Spa, Troy and Schenectady, is looking for an E-Commerce Sales and Marketing Associate to help the restaurant out with producing creative content for its website, scheduling and posting to its social media, photography and graphic design, email scheduling and more. Basically, you’d be doing a little bit of e-everything. Sip a little tea, make a little dough. Search for the position on LinkedIn Jobs or search for open positions here.

Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Director Level

If you believe Silicon Valley jobs only exist out West, you, my friend, are sorely mistaken. Microsoft, which is headquartered in Redmond, WA, has subsidiaries all over the country, including in Albany. The tech giant is searching for a Client Director—actually multiple directors in a trio of cities across the nation—to lead account teams to accelerate revenue growth, drive business outcomes, and help customers digitally transform their industries. It’s a rather specialized position, so you’ll need at minimum five-plus years of experience in state and local government, with specified experience in the public safety, health and human services, transportation or tax administration departments. Search for the position on LinkedIn or apply directly on Microsoft’s careers page.

:: Editor’s Pick :: Cool Job Opportunity (Local) – Various Positions

Remember how we’ve been saying that, due to the COVID-19 crisis, there would be an uptick in healthcare-related jobs? In perusing the new positions on Indeed, one employer kept on coming up, over and over again: United Concierge Medicine (UCM). It turns out that UCM is a virtual/telehealth provider that powers apps for local healthcare conglomerates such as CDPHP, and it’s on the lookout for some of the smartest, most creative minds in the Capital Region. The company is based on River Street in beautiful Downtown Troy, and has a number of positions open at the moment: Client Relations Specialist (estimated salary: $45K-$65K!), Operations Director, Channel Partner Marketing and Engagement Director (CPM) and EMS Business Development Director, among others. Find its various open positions on Indeed, or apply for one or all of them here.

National/Remote Job Opportunities

Cool Job Opportunity (National/Remote) – Game Show Host

“Pat, I’d like to buy a vowel.” The Go Game, a company that produces and hosts remote team building exercises, is looking for a Game Show Host to “produce and execute wildly entertaining, high-tech games for the poor, huddled, online masses; and sometimes they’ll give you a standing ovation because the game is that fun, and you’re that awesome.” (Clients include Dell, Google, Intel, Oracle and more.) Games can be for anywhere from 1-500+ people and can be scavenger hunts, brain teasers and actually include an athletic element. Search for the position on Glassdoor or apply via the company’s jobs site.

Cool Job Opportunity (National/Remote) – Sleep Story Producer

A handful of years ago, I interviewed the co-founder of the Calm app, Michael Acton Smith, about his cool product. I’m a big-time fan of meditation, and the app was one of my favorites (it also includes “sleep stories” read by famous people that are supposed to hit the snooze button on your life; I tested one out, featuring actor Ben Stein [Ferris Bueller’s Day Off fame] reading The Wealth of Nations, and it conked me right out). Just a few years later, and the app is now worth a cool billion dollars, with celebrity influencers in its corner such as LeBron James. Calm is looking for a Creative Producer for said “sleep stories.” Want to put people to sleep for a living? Check out the job description on Indeed or the company’s jobs site.

Job, Business and Volunteering Opportunities

Cool Internship Opportunity (Remote) – NPR

Are you a radio-holic who can’t get enough of NPR in the morning? Do you hang on every word spake by Steve Inskeep, David Greene and Rachel Martin? Maybe a remote internship with the public radio giant is just what the doctor ordered. NPR interns aren’t just paper-pushers: “From day one,” reads the description, “interns are given real-world, hands-on responsibilities. Working alongside top professionals in the field, interns do meaningful work across a variety of departments at NPR.” Sounds like a wonderful opportunity to me. Apply today.