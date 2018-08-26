Join Us At The ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ Kickoff Party At Putnam Place

OK, so Travers Day is in the rearview now, but that doesn’t mean you should bid an early farewell to track season. As you well know, racing season in Saratoga Springs is as much about winning horses as it is about winning causes. And there’s much more valuable work to be done here before Labor Day.

Case and point: This Wednesday, August 29, at Putnam Place, from 5pm to 8pm, join The American Cancer Society (ACS) of the Capital Region for its “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign and kickoff party. With the help of a distinguished group of pink-wearing community leaders—including Siena College Men’s Basketball Coach Jamion Christian and Albany Empire quarterback Tommy Grady—the ACS is raising awareness and money to support its life-saving mission of fighting breast cancer. So far, the cause has raised more than $22,000 with a end goal of $150,000.

What can you expect at the event? Putnam Place is rolling out the pink carpet for event-goers, who’ll enjoy food, drinks and live music—and the event’s VIP sponsor will be TD Bank. Of course, don’t forget your “swag bag” on the way out, courtesy of sponsors Mr. Formal Wear of Saratoga Springs and Titleist. For more information on the event, visit Putnam Place’s website or ACS’ campaign page.