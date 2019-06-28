Joy US Foundation Brings Attendees Sunshine Despite Rain At Its ‘Just Add Water Kayaking Fundraiser’

Saratoga's Joy US Foundation hosted its "Just Add Water Kayaking Fundraiser" at the Fish Creek Marina on June 26. (Joy US Foundation)

Despite some inclement weather, Saratoga Springs’ Joy US Foundation was still able to bring 40 event-goers to its “Just Add Water Kayaking Fundraiser” more than a little bit of sunshine.

The fundraiser, which took place at Fish Creek Marina in Saratoga, included an afternoon of kayaking for participants (courtesy of the Kayak Shak), followed by a pulled pork/chicken and potato salad dinner from Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady and live entertainment from guitarist/singer Matt Cosgrove. Joy US also had a number of great items up for bids in a silent auction/raffle, including golf passes to Airway Meadows in Gansevoort; a pair of foldable Adirondack chairs; and the prize of the night, a kayak.

It proved fortuitous that the event was being emceed by local weatherman Jason Gough: As soon as the first flashes of lightning appeared in the sky, Gough calmly told the event-goers gathered to seek shelter in the confines of the nearby Mountainman Outdoor Supply Co., which stayed open late to house Joy US’ guests and host the raffle drawings.

In all, the event raised more than $3000 for the foundation, whose mission is to bring joy and serenity to cancer survivors and their family and friends through free outdoor experiences such as kayaking, hiking and snow-tubing.