fbpx

Viral Gymnastics Star Katelyn Ohashi To Appear At Local Dunkin’ With Pair Of Former Olympians

The former UCLA gymnast, who became an Internet sensation earlier this year, will be appearing in Latham with Nancy Kerrigan and Shannon Miller on August 21.

These days, breaking the Internet is the fame-equivalent to earning an Olympic medal. Earlier this year, a video of then-UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, scoring a perfect 10 on a particularly exuberant floor routine, quickly went viral, earning her the praise of the social-rati and landing her loads of press (more than 57 million users have viewed the video to date).

Now, Ohashi is set to appear at a Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) in Latham, NY, on Wednesday, August 21, taking photos with fans and signing autographs, along with former Olympic medalists Nancy Kerrigan, who won a bronze at the 1992 games and silver in ’94; and Shannon Miller, who took home a pair of golds, two silvers and three bronzes at the ’96 Olympics.

Having graduated from UCLA, Ohashi is one of a number of talented women athletes, who will be competing in the first-ever Aurora Games in Albany, a unique, all-female-athlete competition taking place all week at the Albany Times Union Center and Albany Capital Center and pitting Team Americas against Team World. Ohashi will be one of six American gymnasts competing for Team Americas at the games, in disciplines such as floor exercise, beam, parkour, power tumbling and aesthetic gymnastics. (Kerrigan and Miller will also be guests at the games.)

Besides signing autographs and taking selfies with fans, the three gymnasts will also be giving away tickets to the inaugural games.

The Dunkin’ hosting the event is located at 1003 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham, and it will take place from 10am to 11am.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 