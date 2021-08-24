fbpx

Kathy Hochul Sworn In as New York State’s First Female Governor

Hochul was sworn in around midnight in a small ceremony at the State Capitol in Albany.

Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn-in as New York State's 57th Governor by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

It’s a historic day here in the Empire State, as Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in just after midnight—and again, around 10am in a public ceremony at the State Capitol in Albany—as the first female governor in New York State history.

With her husband, Bill, holding the Bible, Hochul was sworn in by New York’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, and was then joined by her children, Will and Katie and their spouses, before addressing those in attendance at the ceremony. “This is an emotional moment for me, but it is one that I prepared for,” said Hochul, “and I’m so looking forward to continuing the work we have to do.” She emphasized that she wanted to “change the culture of Albany.” “I’m looking forward to a fresh, collaborative approach. That’s how I’ve always conduced myself, and it will be nothing new for me, but it’s something that I’m planning on introducing to the State Capitol,” she said.

Hochul becomes the 57th governor of New York, following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, who stands accused of sexually harassing a number of women during his tenure as governor.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 