Kathy Hochul Sworn In as New York State’s First Female Governor

It’s a historic day here in the Empire State, as Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in just after midnight—and again, around 10am in a public ceremony at the State Capitol in Albany—as the first female governor in New York State history.

With her husband, Bill, holding the Bible, Hochul was sworn in by New York’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, and was then joined by her children, Will and Katie and their spouses, before addressing those in attendance at the ceremony. “This is an emotional moment for me, but it is one that I prepared for,” said Hochul, “and I’m so looking forward to continuing the work we have to do.” She emphasized that she wanted to “change the culture of Albany.” “I’m looking forward to a fresh, collaborative approach. That’s how I’ve always conduced myself, and it will be nothing new for me, but it’s something that I’m planning on introducing to the State Capitol,” she said.

Hochul becomes the 57th governor of New York, following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, who stands accused of sexually harassing a number of women during his tenure as governor.