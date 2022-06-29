fbpx

Set Sail on Kayak Shak’s Hammocraft This Summer

The Fish Creek rental shop's newest vessel is a floating platform outfitted with four hammocks for ultimate relaxation.

Carla Johnson and friends test out the Hammocraft.

Two of the most relaxing summer activities are undoubtedly lazing around in a hammock and floating on the lake. Now, thanks to a Wyoming-based company that’s serious about leveling up our idle time, you can do both—at once—right here in Saratoga.

Last summer, the Kayak Shak, Fish Creek’s resident kayak and stand-up paddleboard rental company, started renting out its Hammocraft, a floating platform outfitted with a frame that holds up to four hammocks at once. “This latest addition to our fleet allows guests to swing and hang out while floating on the water,” says Kayak Shak manager Suzanne Carpenter. “It comes with an anchor so people of all ages, families and/or friends can chill, listen to music and even bring a cooler.” (The rental, which is $150 for three hours, also comes with oars to actually maneuver your floating oasis.)

Interested parties—or should we say flarties (floating parties)?—can reserve the Hammocraft for their aquatic adventure at kayakshak.com. Flarty on!

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

