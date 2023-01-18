fbpx

Lake George Ice Castles Return This Winter

The frozen spectacle is expected to open later this January.

Last year, the Lake George Ice Castles welcomed more than 50,000 guests between January 23 and February 20. (AJ Mellor)

If you missed your chance to channel your inner Elsa at last year’s Lake George Ice Castles, you don’t have to let it go: The fantastical, frozen installation is returning to the shores of the Queen of American Lakes for the second time this winter. And even if you experienced the inaugural year of the upstate Ice Castles, there are plenty of reasons to return for more cold-weather fun. 

“The overall aesthetic is the same, with cascading ice that is glacial blue by day and illuminated with color-changing lights at night,” says Melissa Smuzynski, who handles marketing for the company that also creates castles in Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. “The layout of the experience, however, changes from year to year, and we continue to add new, fun features each season to make the experience even more magical for guests.” This year? Castle-goers will be able to explore snow igloos and then cozy up to an ice bar (!) that will serve a variety of alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are on sale now, but dates and hours are weather dependent; go to icecastles.com for updated information.  

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

