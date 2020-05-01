fbpx

Latham-Based AngioDynamics Responds To COVID-19 With New Employee Protocols And Generous Donations (Advertisement)

As part of the COVID-19 relief effort, AngioDynamics has donated surplus medical equipment and sponsored meals for frontline medical workers.

AngioDynamics' Latham headquarters.

As businesses across New York State and the globe continue to grapple with the ever-changing realities created by COVID-19, some medical equipment companies have had to get creative with how they respond to the ongoing crisis. Latham-based medical technology company AngioDynamics has adapted to the COVID-19 crisis in some surprising ways.

“We have such a talented team at AngioDynamics,” says the company’s President and CEO Jim Clemmer. “They’ve played an important role in our ability to quickly and effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining ongoing operations. The patient population that we serve demands that our work continues, and it does.”

AngioDynamics’ Presidents and CEO Jim Clemmer.

Since the outset of the pandemic, AngioDynamics has been designing and selling innovative critical care equipment for a range of treatments from oncology to dialysis. For the safety of the company’s employees, AngioDynamics shifted its entire sales and office teams to work-from-home. Meanwhile, the business’ manufacturing and distribution teams—which were deemed “essential”—continue to help produce the manufacturer’s vital medical products in a new, socially-distanced workplace that operates under more stringent environmental and cleaning protocols. The Capital Region company even constructed a new cafeteria to support proper social-distancing practices and keep its workers safe.

AngioDynamics has also thrown its support behind the COVID-19 relief effort in several, key ways. The company has made significant donations of surplus equipment to support frontline healthcare workers in the hardest-hit areas of the Capital Region and has sponsored free meals for ICU frontline workers at Glens Falls Hospital. AngioDynamics has also used its regional platform and influence to help spread awareness about other community donation efforts.

“As we continue to deal with the pandemic, the AngioDynamics team, both individually and collectively, will continue to find meaningful ways to support the community during this difficult time,” says Clemmer. “In the process, we’re also learning about how to work differently to improve our business so that we’re prepared to come back stronger than we were before the pandemic hit.”

