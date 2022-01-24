fbpx

Lily Saratoga’s Gorgeous Green Gown

Our new fashion editor picks out a dress that’ll make your bridesmaids swoon.

The Sylvie Dress in olive by Jenny Yoo is $280 at Lily Saratoga.

While your wedding dress will obviously be the show-stopper on your big day, that doesn’t mean you can’t dress your besties in dresses that make them look their best, too. Luckily, you can get both—gorgeous white gowns and equally fabulous floor-length bridesmaid dresses—at Franklin Square’s Lily Saratoga. This silky number by Jenny Yoo is perfect for winter weddings; something about the earthy olive green reminds me of evergreen trees and the smell of the best time of the year. The best part? After your girls help you say “I do” in style, they’ll have a gorgeous gown in their closet for their next
lack-tie affair. Don’t mind if I do.  

@heathermariethompson

