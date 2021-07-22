fbpx

Live Nation to Sell $20 ‘Return to Live’ Tickets for 12 SPAC Concerts

The tickets, for shows including Zac Brown Band and Maroon 5, will be on sale for a limited time starting July 28.

The October 3 Zac Brown Band concert is one of 12 SPAC shows Live Nation will sell $20 tickets for beginning next week. (Francesco D'Amico)

Live events are officially back, and Live Nation is helping soon-to-be concert-goers celebrate. On Thursday, the entertainment company announced its “Return to Live” ticket program, which will offer up $20 tickets to nearly 1,000 shows across the country for a limited time beginning next week.

For Saratogians, this, of course, begs the question: Are Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) shows included? The answer is yes. Twelve SPAC shows made the Return to Live list: Daryl Hall & John Oates on August 15, Lindsey Stirling on August 16, King Crimson on August 23, James Taylor & His All-Star Band on August 24, Lynyrd Skynyrd on August 28, Alanis Morissette on September 5, the Outlaw Music Festival on September 12, Maroon 5 on September 13, The Black Crowes on September 14, Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes on September 19, Jonas Brothers on September 28 and Zac Brown Band on October 3. (Sorry Dave Matthews Band fans—you’re going to have to cough up much more than $20 to get into one of those shows.)

Return to Live tickets will be available for both SPAC lawn and pavilion seats, depending on the show, per Live Nation. They’ll go on sale Wednesday, July 28 at noon, or Tuesday, July 27 at noon if you’re a T-Mobile/Sprint customer, and can be purchased at livenation.com. “We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” Zac Brown said in a statement. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

