Three Local Brides Look Back on the Ups and Downs of Their Special Day

Bride: Dharini Adhvaryu

Wedding: August 27-28, 2021 at the Kenmore Ballroom

One thing you regret: Not planning in enough time to spend relaxing alone with my partner—no bridal party, no photographers, just us. It’s such a fleeting moment. I wish we’d given ourselves more time to bask in our newlywed-ness!

One thing you are happy with: Deanna from 2Shea Catering went above and beyond. Her experience with ethnic weddings informed and guided all of our vendors in creating an experience that reflected both of our cultures while also highlighting our personal identity as a couple.

One piece of advice for future brides: Take as much time planning as you need! We chose to postpone our wedding a whole year because of COVID, and it was the best decision we could have made. Spreading out the planning process over two years was so much less stressful.

Bride: Lizzy Battle

Wedding: July 31, 2021 at the National Museum of Dance

One thing you regret: I wish we had booked our videographers through the very end of the night. We had them for most of it, but we missed capturing a few special moments.

One thing you are happy with: Our band, The Accents, played the perfect music for every part of the night, and the dance floor was packed from beginning to end.

One piece of advice for future brides: Don’t do something just because it’s always been done that way. As you make decisions, the more meaningful your choices are to you and your partner, the more magical the day will be.

Bride: Morgan Choquette

Wedding: September 18, 2021 at Old Daley Inn on Crooked Lake

One thing you regret: Not getting to enjoy enough of the amazing food

One thing you are happy with: My makeup artist, Tori (@makeupbytorimarie), who literally saved the day, and my photographer, Jenna (@jbphotographyweddings), who captured every single moment of the day.

One piece of advice for future brides: Everyone says it, but soak up the day. It flies by. Take time with your husband to look around and appreciate the moment.