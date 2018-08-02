Location, Location, Location: Lark Hotels Breathes New Life Into Saratoga’s Downtowner Hotel

A classic hotel in Downtown Saratoga Springs just got a second life. Lark Hotels, which manages a stable of quaint, modern boutique hotels in New England and California, recently opened its first in New York—the revived Downtowner, which sits on the corner of Broadway and Division Street in Saratoga. The Downtowner, best known to locals as the “Saratoga Downtowner,” reopened for business on July 26—sans its indoor pool, but with a hefty helping of modern flourishes it always seemed to lack. The new and improved Downtowner celebrates the hotel’s vintage motor lodge roots as well as its long history with the many musicians, writers, performers and other artists who’ve passed through Saratoga—and the hotel itself—throughout the years.

Each of the Downtowner’s 42 newly renovated guest rooms, reimagined by California design firm EDG Design, pays homage to a different artist through a variety of carefully curated pieces of artwork against the hotel’s overall aesthetic of colorful and summery minimalism. There’s even a reference to the hotel’s old pool, a beautiful pale blue floor in the central, window-filled atrium. “We hope this renovation adds to the incredible culture of Downtown Saratoga Springs, and more importantly, celebrates the area’s existing art and music scene,” said Rob Blood, CEO of Lark Hotels. Blood and his company specialize in embracing and enhancing the natural location, character and history of each of their properties.



The Downtowner’s upgrade couldn’t have come at a better time; with track season less than a month old, it’s a perfect option for out-of-towners that may’ve been shut out of reservations at Saratoga’s other hotels. Plus, it just makes Broadway look all the better. Cameron Asay, who’s been the Downtowner’s General Manager for more than four years (his tenure pre-dates its ownership change), is excited by the change in scenery. “It’s been nice to see the building’s transformation,” he said. “It’s much more up-to-date and modern.”

The aptly named Downtowner is a short walk from the best entertainment, bars and restaurants on Broadway and Caroline Street, and is a short Uber ride away from Saratoga Race Course. Normally, you’d expect a night at a hotel in Downtown Saratoga during track season to be exorbitantly expensive, but the refurbished Downtowner has an assortment of room price options to suit each person’s needs. Rates range from $199 – $499 per night for double occupancy, depending on room type and time of stay. Hotel amenities include a small-plates breakfast spread, afternoon treats, bath amenities from Lather, hospitality stations with coffee, tea and water, and 24-hour front desk and concierge service.