fbpx

Saratogian and LPGA Golf Star Dottie Pepper Pens ‘Letters to a Future Champion’

Pepper, who won a pair of majors, writes about her mentor, Saratoga legend George Pulver, Sr.

Pride of Saratoga
Dottie Pepper, currently a CBS Sports golf analyst, has published a new book. (Timothy Kuratek/CBS)

Even sports legends have to start somewhere. Dottie Pepper, who won a pair of LPGA major championships in 1992 and 1999, and a staggering 17 total tour events, has penned a new book, Letters to a Future Champion: My Time with Mr. Pulver, about her mentor, the late George Pulver, Sr.

As a teenager growing up in Saratoga, Pepper claimed both the New York State Women’s Amateur (1981) and New York State Girls’ Junior Amateur (1981, 1983) championships under Pulver’s tutelage. Pulver, a Saratoga golf legend in his own right, served as the head golf pro at both McGregor Links Country Club (1924-62) and Saratoga Golf & Polo Club (1933-72), and designed the first nine holes at the Saratoga Spa State Park’s course, as well as Brookhaven Golf Course.

Dottie Pepper (center) claimed the NYS Girls’ Junior championship twice.

In her book, Pepper traces Pulver’s influence on her skills and character, on the practice range and in the letters the two exchanged later in life. Pulver would send Pepper typewritten critiques of her play, pointers on her technique and provide her advice about life in general. She kept all of them in a binder. “Filled with years of his mostly typewritten letters, it was my reference book for all things golf,” writes Pepper of the binder’s contents. “But as time has gone on, I’ve come to realize the binder is much more. It is a blueprint for honoring the history and traditions of the game of golf; it also is about mentorship, fundamental beliefs, curiosity, grit, grace, dreams, disappointment, success and the value of education.”

Since her retirement in 2004, Pepper’s worked as a golf analyst for NBC, the Golf Channel, ESPN and now CBS, where she is the lead walking reporter for the sports channel’s coverage of the PGA Tour, Masters and PGA Championship.

Saratoga’s Northshire Bookstore will be hosting a special virtual discussion with Pepper about her book on May 26. You can register for it here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 