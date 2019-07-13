Mariano Rivera Day: Scenes From The Yankees Legend’s Day At Saratoga Race Course

We agree on most things in Saratoga Springs—except for baseball, that is. Any given day you might happen to be in Downtown Saratoga, you’ll likely see a confluence of both New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox caps. Sometimes, you’ll see jerseys. Judge, Ruth, DiMaggio; Betts, Williams, Yastrzemski. But when stars from either one of the teams come to our city, whether they’re an arch-enemy or not, we welcome them with open arms. Cases in point: former Red Sox Yankee-killer David “Big Papi” Ortiz at the Wine & Food Festival last year, and ex-Red Sox-killer Mariano Rivera at Saratoga Race Course yesterday.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced earlier this summer that they would be honoring the Yankees legend, who, the following weekend would be enshrined in Cooperstown‘s National Baseball Hall of Fame. NYRA also coordinated a luncheon, Q&A sessions with Rivera and the ultimate honor, a ceremony in the Winner’s Circle.

And what about that red carpet? As soon as Rivera touched down, the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce was there to welcome him to the city, and from the looks of the day, Rivera was treated like nothing short of royalty everywhere he went.

Welcome to the Spa! Baseball Hall of Fame inductee @MarianoRivera will be honored today at Saratoga Race Course. Friday’s 3rd race will be named “The Mariano Rivera Hall of Fame”. Private Jet Professionals, Inc. was proud to provide transportation services to Mr. Rivera @TheNYRA pic.twitter.com/gbWQSmgToE — SaratogaChamber (@SaratogaChamber) July 12, 2019

saratoga living‘s own Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite at Saratoga Race Course for Mariano Rivera Day and snapped some photos of the goings-on. Click on the above gallery for the results.