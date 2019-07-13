fbpx

Mariano Rivera Day: Scenes From The Yankees Legend’s Day At Saratoga Race Course

NYRA honored the soon-to-be-inducted Hall of Famer at the Winner's Circle on June 12.

Mariano Rivera Day
Yankees legend and soon-to-be-inducted Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera being honored in Saratoga Race Course's Winner's Circle on June 12. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Mariano Rivera. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Mariano Rivera. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Mariano Rivera. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Mariano Rivera. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Jockey John Velasquez and Mariano Rivera. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Jockey John Velasquez and Yankees legend Mariano Rivera. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Jockey John Velasquez and Yankees legend Mariano Rivera embrace during Saratoga Race Course's Mariano Rivera Day celebration. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Jockey John Velasquez and Yankees legend Mariano Rivera. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Mariano Rivera and Angel Cordero. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

(from left) John Velasquez, Mariano Rivera, Angel Cordero (Billy Francis LeRoux)

We agree on most things in Saratoga Springs—except for baseball, that is. Any given day you might happen to be in Downtown Saratoga, you’ll likely see a confluence of both New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox caps. Sometimes, you’ll see jerseys. Judge, Ruth, DiMaggio; Betts, Williams, Yastrzemski. But when stars from either one of the teams come to our city, whether they’re an arch-enemy or not, we welcome them with open arms. Cases in point: former Red Sox Yankee-killer David “Big Papi” Ortiz at the Wine & Food Festival last year, and ex-Red Sox-killer Mariano Rivera at Saratoga Race Course yesterday.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced earlier this summer that they would be honoring the Yankees legend, who, the following weekend would be enshrined in Cooperstown‘s National Baseball Hall of Fame. NYRA also coordinated a luncheon, Q&A sessions with Rivera and the ultimate honor, a ceremony in the Winner’s Circle.

And what about that red carpet? As soon as Rivera touched down, the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce was there to welcome him to the city, and from the looks of the day, Rivera was treated like nothing short of royalty everywhere he went.

saratoga living‘s own Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite at Saratoga Race Course for Mariano Rivera Day and snapped some photos of the goings-on. Click on the above gallery for the results.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

