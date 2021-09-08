Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel to Open Store in Downtown Saratoga

In a city bursting with clothing boutiques—you can’t walk a block on Broadway without being tempted by a trendy outfit in an immaculately decorated store window—there’s actually a dearth of shops selling men’s clothes. Sure, you can get casual wear at Union Hall Supply Co., or formalwear at La Sartoria of Saratoga or Jos. A. Bank, but when compared to the number of options for women’s fashion, Saratoga’s menswear scene is pretty dismal. But it won’t be for long.

In an August 30 Instagram post, Albany clothier Mark Thomas Mens Apparel announced that it would be opening a second location on the first floor of the new mixed-use building next to Druthers Brewing at 385 Broadway in Downtown Saratoga. “Broadway in Saratoga is the absolute best retail stroll in Upstate New York, and we had been looking at spaces there for our second Mark Thomas location,” says Principal Kerry Fagan. “When 385 Broadway was built, we saw it as the nicest building on the street with super amenities. The 69 high-end apartments upstairs were an added bonus.”

Mark Thomas has been serving the Capital Region’s trendiest men from its location in the Wolf Road Shoppers Park in Albany since 2004. The store carries suits, sport coats, tuxedos, slacks and sports wear and also provides in-house tailoring.

While the building permit process took longer than planned, the build-out of the Saratoga store began on the first of this month. “If all goes well,” Fagan says, “in two months’ time we’ll open our doors to the start of the holiday season.” Saratogians—Christmas shopping lists in hand—will be ready.