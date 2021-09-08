fbpx

Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel to Open Store in Downtown Saratoga

The location will be the brand's second in the Capital Region.

Mark Thomas Men's apparel first opened in Albany in 2004.

In a city bursting with clothing boutiques—you can’t walk a block on Broadway without being tempted by a trendy outfit in an immaculately decorated store window—there’s actually a dearth of shops selling men’s clothes. Sure, you can get casual wear at Union Hall Supply Co., or formalwear at La Sartoria of Saratoga or Jos. A. Bank, but when compared to the number of options for women’s fashion, Saratoga’s menswear scene is pretty dismal. But it won’t be for long.

In an August 30 Instagram post, Albany clothier Mark Thomas Mens Apparel announced that it would be opening a second location on the first floor of the new mixed-use building next to Druthers Brewing at 385 Broadway in Downtown Saratoga. “Broadway in Saratoga is the absolute best retail stroll in Upstate New York, and we had been looking at spaces there for our second Mark Thomas location,” says Principal Kerry Fagan. “When 385 Broadway was built, we saw it as the nicest building on the street with super amenities. The 69 high-end apartments upstairs were an added bonus.”

Mark Thomas has been serving the Capital Region’s trendiest men from its location in the Wolf Road Shoppers Park in Albany since 2004. The store carries suits, sport coats, tuxedos, slacks and sports wear and also provides in-house tailoring.

While the building permit process took longer than planned, the build-out of the Saratoga store began on the first of this month. “If all goes well,” Fagan says, “in two months’ time we’ll open our doors to the start of the holiday season.” Saratogians—Christmas shopping lists in hand—will be ready.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 