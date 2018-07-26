Maurice Sendak Foundation To Fund New Artist’s Residency At Yaddo

The grant includes a two-week or -month residency at Saratoga's legendary retreat, along with a generous stipend.

Maurice Sendak
A scene from Maurice Sendak's classic children's book, 'Where The Wild Things Are.' (Maurice Sendak)

Everybody loves Maurice Sendak. Like so many others, I’ll never forget the first time I saw the wonderfully grotesque, slightly terrifying and yet oddly kid-friendly creatures of the famed children’s author/illustrator’s classic Where The Wild Things Are. He captured childhood not through a perspective of “innocence,” like so many others do, but rather a more evocative lens of childlike curiosity and emotional revelry. Gone only six years now, the late Sendak’s imagination and illustrations continue to inspire new generations of artists, authors and readers.

Now, Sendak’s genius is about to get a little closer to Saratoga Springs. Yaddo announced this week a new grant from The Maurice Sendak Foundation to fund a residency at the world-renowned artists’ retreat at Yaddo’s 400-acre estate. Designated for an artist whose primary media is nondigital work on paper (like Sendak himself), the Sendak/Glynn Narrative Illustration Residency (Eugen Glynn was Sendak’s partner of more than 50 years) will support one artist for a residency at Yaddo, which can last anywhere from two weeks to two months, in addition to a $1000 stipend. “We’re grateful to The Maurice Sendak Foundation for the opportunity to expand Yaddo’s burgeoning community of narrative artists,” said Yaddo President Elaina Richardson in a statement. “The funding will help to support work that is, in Maurice Sendak’s words, ‘not vapid or stupid, but original; work that excites and incites.’”

Contiguous to the Saratoga Race Course, Yaddo consists of a 55-room mansion (currently under renovation) and studios on 400 acres of private land, pines trees and manicured gardens, only a small portion of which is open to the public. Although it keeps a very low profile about all the famous artists coming and going within its walls (many Saratogians aren’t even aware of the retreat), Yaddo is one of the most successful artist communities in the county. Painters, writers, poets, musicians and now filmmakers and other creative types have been checking in and out of the many rooms of Yaddo’s main Victorian mansion since it first opened to guests in 1926. The track record speaks for itself: so far Yaddo has hosted writers who have won 74 Pulitzer Prizes, 68 National Book Awards and even a Nobel Prize (Saul Bellow). The list of alumni includes the biggest names in the arts and entertainment such as Truman Capote, Leonard Bernstein, Alice Walker, Raymond Carver, Langston Hughes, Aaron Copland, Eudora Welty and Philip Roth, among many others.

The Maurice Sendak Foundation is a charitable organization that supports the legacy of Maurice Sendak and nurtures emerging and established artists in children’s literature and theater design through its own residency program and fellowships. Stationed in the late author’s home in Ridgefield, CT, the Foundation also promotes children’s literacy and animal welfare programs. Lynn Caponera, President of The Maurice Sendak Foundation, is excited about the new partnership with Yaddo. “Maurice, throughout his lifetime, was a student of all the arts, and we are delighted to be able to give illustrators the opportunity to enhance their craft by enabling them to work among other Yaddo residents,” she says.

The application deadline for the Sendak/Glynn Narrative Illustration Residency is August 1.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.