Meet Your Neighbor: Peter Belmonte, Owner Of Belmonte Builders

The company's been constructing high-quality homes in the Capital Region for more than four decades.

Belmonte Builders
Owner of Belmonte Builders, Peter Belmonte.

A family-run business, Belmonte Builders has been building high quality, new homes in the Capital Region for more than 40 years. The company is personally involved in every phase of construction, from choosing the site itself and shaping its integration with the community around it, to working closely with its customers to build a home that exceeds their expectations.

You can find Belmonte Builders’ latest work in cities such as Saratoga Springs, Wilton, Round Lake, Halfmoon, Stillwater and Clifton Park. saratoga living recently had a chance to talk with Belmonte Builders’ owner, Peter Belmonte about his business, and what it’s been like building top-quality homes for four decades.

How did you get your start in your business?
My father had started in the construction business in 1977 and had great success. After I graduated from college, I worked in corporate America for a few years. In 1985, my father invited me to work with him to grow Belmonte Builders into a larger company. I was excited to have the opportunity to help create a family business in an industry that I had a lot of interest and am very proud of the company Belmonte Builders has become.

What makes the Saratoga area such a great place to run a business?
I’ve lived in many locations across the US, and I truly think Saratoga is unique. Saratoga County has some of the most beautiful vistas in the area! Whether you’re looking for lakes, streams, rivers or mountains, it has something to offer everyone. The City of Saratoga offers a small town feel with many large city amenities. We have incredible restaurants and shopping Downtown. Terrific entertainment at SPAC to cater to anyone’s musical tastes, museums, parks, golf and of course, the track! It really has something for everyone.

As the owner, what do you think sets Belmonte Builders apart from its competitors?
At Belmonte we work very hard at trying our best to do right by our customers. Building a new home is fun and exciting, but can be stressful at times, too. Although we do this work every day, this may be the first time our customer has gone through the process, and we want it to be a streamline as possible for them. We also never lose sight of the fact that no matter how well things seem to be working, there is always a way we can make it better. We always strive to be better than the day before.

What’s your favorite part of running Belmonte Builders?
I’m very thankful that I’ve been able to grow the business into a brand that not only my family, but also my work family can be proud of. Many members of our team have been with us for more than 15 years, some more than 20! They have grown right along with us, and that means a lot to me. I’ve also had the opportunity to meet people in so many different businesses. Learning about the backgrounds of our customers, tradespeople, suppliers, municipal leaders and others has given me an appreciation for how important it is to be open to new ideas and ventures. I love talking with people. My family calls me the “mayor” because no matter where we go, I run into someone I know and have to stop to talk with them.

What impact do you hope your business has on the Saratoga area community?
Saratoga County is an enormously viable area. For the county to grow, each of the industries that support the lifestyles that people are looking for when choosing a place to live need to grow, too. I am very proud that Belmonte Builders has been able to provide not only homes, but also neighborhoods that people want to live in. It is very gratifying to know that we have been a part of the evolution of this area, and that our communities have been chosen by so many people to call home now and in the future.

Staff Report
