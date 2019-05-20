Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend In Saratoga With Hattie’s Annual Crawfish Festival And A Host Of Other Events

Hattie's Annual Crawfish Festival will take place on Memorial Day Monday, May 27, from 11am to 8pm. (Heather Bohm Tallman)

This weekend is Memorial Day, and towns and cities across the country will be celebrating with backyard barbecues and parades aplenty. And Saratoga Springs is no exception to the rule. So we’ve put together the ultimate primer for everything Memorial Day weekend in the Capital Region.

Why choose between BBQ and a parade when you can have both? That’s exactly what the town of Moreau is planning with its Memorial Day BBQ and Parade on Friday, May 24. Enjoy some time with friends, family and homemade food as the parade passes down Main Street. For those looking to get some physical activity in before breaking out the grill, the Saratoga Springs Lions Club is hosting its 2019 Memorial Dualathon and 5K on Sunday, May 26. Now in its 15th year, the Duathlon comprises a 5K running leg, followed by a 30K bicycling leg and then another 5K on foot. All proceeds benefit local veterans’ initiatives as well as community development and youth awareness programs.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, Saratoga’s the place to be. Hattie’s is hosting its Annual Crawfish Festival, which takes place from 11am to 8pm. The restaurant will be serving up its famous boiled crawfish by the pound, in addition to other Southern food favorites such as fried chick, gumbo and fresh draft beers. As an added bonus, The Garland Nelson Ensemble will provide live music until 4pm, and afterwards, Greg Deluis will perform until 7pm. Just a few blocks up Phila on Broadway, The Adelphi Hotel will be throwing its own Memorial Day BBQ from 2-6 pm, where guests can enjoy classic BBQ fare cooked over a fire pit, plus a cash bar, live music and fun lawn games.

For those looking for a different style of adventure, head up to the Lake George Steamboat Company, which is offering free cruises to active military and veterans on Memorial Day. Also, don’t forget to catch some of the parades that will be happening over the weekend, including ones in Saratoga Springs (Thursday, May 23), Lake George (Saturday, May 25), Glens Falls and Bolton Landing (both on Monday, May 27).

Of course, we’ve also got you covered for the rest of the week with our hand-curated list of events below. Make sure to check back, early and often. We’ll be adding new entries to this story throughout the week.

Tuesday

Saratoga Hospital’s annual Spring Luncheon will benefit The Flower and Fruit Mission, which supports women’s health services at the hospital (May 21)

Friends of the Albany Public Library Book Review will discuss Measuring the World by Daniel Kehlmann (May 21)

Wednesday

Every fourth Wednesday, Caffè Lena in Saratoga hosts an Acoustic Blues Open Mic & Jam (May 22)

Thursday

Head out to Saratoga National Golf Course and enjoy the 6th Annual WWAARC Charity Golf Tournament (May 23)

Margaret Roach will present her new book A Way to Garden: A Hands-On Primer for Every Season at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga (May 23)

Sample signature dishes and cocktails from the best local chefs at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Capital Region 2019 Chef’s Challenge in Saratoga (May 23)

The Egg in Albany is celebrating the life of folk music icon Pete Seeger with its Pete Seeger Centennial Celebration (May 23)

The Low Beat in Albany is honoring another music legend’s birthday with a Bob Dylan Birthday Tribute and 78th Celebration (May 23)

Friday

As a spring kickoff, the City Beer Hall in Albany is throwing a Patio Launch Party with live music and bar drink specials (May 24)

Saratoga’s newest yoga studio Enliven Retreats is planning a full weekend of events to celebrate its grand opening (May 24-26)

Sing and dance along all weekend at the GottaGetGone folk music festival at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa (May 24-26)

Saturday

Chris Young is bringing his Raised on Country Tour to Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) (May 25)

Catch the Adagio School of Music & Dance’s Spring Concert at the Charles R. Wood Theatre in Glens Falls (May 25)

Enjoy some all-day river fun as the 9th Annual Battenkill Runs Through It River Festival returns to Greenwich (May 25)

Laugh until it hurts with Mike Lebovitz performing at Proctors’ Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show (May 25)

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga Springs is throwing its annual Plant Fair this weekend (May 25-26)

Sunday

Don’t miss Grammy-winner Cardi B and her Femme it Forward tour at SPAC (May 26)