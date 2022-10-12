Miss Scarlett’s Fall Fashion MO

Miss Scarlett is best known for summertime dresses and accessories that dominate the Saratoga Race Course fashion scene all season long, but come fall, the Phila Street Boutique has you covered with equally fabulous looks for life beyond the track.

For all you working girls, slipping into this Kelly green pant and blazer set paired with a sleek black stiletto is the power move of the season. Then for casual Fridays at the office, don Miss Scarlett’s feminine maxi dress, which goes seamlessly from boardroom meetings to happy hour or a downtown dinner. Zhuzh it up with a pair of flower drop earrings, and this multi-purpose stunner will take you all the way to a chic fall gala.

—Heather Thompson

@heathermariethompson