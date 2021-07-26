Scenes From Early Morning Workouts at Saratoga Race Course

How good does it feel to be back at Saratoga Race Course? This first summer back in a year has been nothing short of magical. While Saratoga Living has had a number of photographers cover the races over the years, we’ve recently added some new blood: Tom Killips, who will be covering the early morning beat for us—in other words the morning workouts, during which the city is just waking up, but the track is already aflutter with activity.

Tom files his first group of photos from morning workouts on July 17 and then again on the 24th. On the latter date, Tom found himself enveloped by a dense morning fog, something we’ve seen a lot of, given the fact that we’re on track to have the wettest July in history here in New York State.

