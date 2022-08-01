Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George

It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house.

The 11,000-square-foot mansion, located on the western shore of Lake George just north of Chic’s Marina, recently sold for a whopping $8.35 million, the record for private residential properties on the lake. “The kitchen is honestly the nicest kitchen I’ve ever been in,” says Dan Davies of Davies-Davies & Associates Real Estate, which represented Kevin and his wife, Mary Beth, in the sale. “There’s a beautiful pool in the middle of the house, an indoor theater, a bar in the basement, two wine cellars, a really high-end elevator that makes all three levels easily accessible, and a very nice porch on the front with an outdoor fireplace.” Inside, there are four more fireplaces (there’s even one in the kitchen!), a whole-house sound system, home gym and arcade area, and the property also boasts a private beach and six-boat dock. The house, which is situated on two acres, has seven bedrooms, six full baths and three half-baths.

As for the buyers, Davies says they are a young couple from New Jersey, who are going to use the home as a residence, working remotely from the European-style paradise that was built in 2014. Though the couple may have made the biggest splurge on the lake to date, they are just one example of the many that fled and continue to flee the NYC area for Upstate. “I’ve been doing this 30, 40 years and the demand was just off the charts,” Davies says of the pandemic-era Lake George market. “There are still a lot of people wanting out of the city, and remote working allows that.”

Residence, office and vacation home, all wrapped into one? Not bad for $8.35 million.

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.