What to Do on Mother’s Day Weekend in Saratoga

It’s been a while since Saratoga Living has been able to write about upcoming, in-person events. But with vaccination rates increasing and thermometers rising, safe, outdoor events are now possible, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Here are five ways—both in person and virtual—to celebrate Mom in Saratoga:

1. Saratoga Springs Historic Homes Tour

May 8–9

After being forced to cancel its 2020 Historic Homes Tour due to the pandemic, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (SSPF) has announced its 2021 tour will go on in a hybrid virtual/in-person manner this May 8 and 9. The tour itself will be virtual, allowing attendees to see historic and architectural spaces in Saratoga’s North Broadway neighborhood that wouldn’t be accessible during an in-person tour, and will be made available for ticket holders to experience any time throughout the weekend. Tickets are $30 for SSPF members and $40 for nonmembers. In conjunction with the tour will be an in-person Rehab-In-Progress tour of 687 North Broadway, a former Masonic lodge, on Saturday from 10am-2pm, as well as two in-person events at Anne’s Washington Inn on Saturday: “Inside Anne’s Washington Inn,” presented by Carol Godette at 9am and “North Broadway and the Evolution of Saratoga Springs,” presented by Charlie Kuenzel at noon. Food from The Little Market at Five Points will be provided for both events, and both events will be available virtually as well. Each of the weekend’s events are ticketed, with proceeds going directly to SSPF. For more on Saratoga’s historic downtown, check out Saratoga Living‘s 2021 Design issue cover story.

2. Downtown Business Association Spring Shopping Spree

Downtown Saratoga

May 6–9

Kick off the weekend festivities early with the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association’s 3rd annual Spring Shopping Spree, beginning on Thursday, May 6. In addition to great deals at participating DBA shops (including Impressions of Saratoga, Menges and Curtis, and Tailgate and Party), the four-day event will feature a Spring Scavenger Hunt, which will send hunters on a quest to get stickers from 15 downtown businesses. Once all 15 stickers have been collected, participants can mail in their scavenger hunt form for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to DBA member businesses. Another spree highlight will be in-store raffles, with everyone who enters a raffle being entered to win the grand prize: an overnight stay for two at The Adelphi Hotel, a $150 gift card to Walt + Whitman, a downtown parking spot for June and July, and a $100 DBA gift certificate.

3. Saratoga Flower Show & Promenade

High Rock Park

May 9, 10am-3pm

You don’t need to time travel to Regency-era London to get the Bridgerton experience! Inspired by the lavish gardens in the hit Netflix series, the inaugural Saratoga Flower Show & Promenade will take place in High Rock Park on Sunday, May 9. Presented by the Friends of Saratoga and benefitting the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), the event will be highlighted by a floral arrangement competition and “COVID-conscious” walk through the High Rock Pavilion. Unfortunately, the Flower Show & Promenade is already sold out, but a stroll down High Rock Ave on your way to the Spring Shopping Spree may provide you with a glimpse of the floral festivities.

4. Two Days, Two Car Shows

Dock Brown’s and Saratoga Automobile Museum

May 8, 11am-3pm and May 9, 9am-noon

Is your mom more of a motorhead than a flower freak? Take her to one of two (or both!) car shows going on in the Spa City Mother’s Day weekend. On Saturday, head to the south shore of Saratoga Lake for the Dock Brown’s Car Show. Open to all cars and free to attend, the show will feature door prizes, music, a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Stillwater Food Pantry and indoor and outdoor dining at Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern. Then, on Sunday, head to the Saratoga Automobile Museum for the Porsche Lawn Show, going on from 9am-noon. In addition to 16 iconic, air-cooled Porsche models, the free show will also have a DJ, 50/50 raffle and vendors and will serve as the official opening of the museum’s “Rare Air” exhibit.

Get your steps in while supporting a good cause this Mother’s Day. Kelly’s Angels—a nonprofit started by WNYT anchor/reporter Mark Mulholland in honor of his late wife, Kelly, that provides support to families who are battling life-threatening conditions and children whose lives have been forever changed by the loss of a loved one—is taking its annual 5K virtual for the second year in a row. (Last year’s virtual event saw 900 participants from more than 20 states hit the road, bike path or treadmill to support Kelly’s Angels’ mission.) Upon registration, which costs $10, participants will be emailed a bib to print out and wear on their run or walk, which they can take anytime on May 7, 8 or 9 and share on social media using the hashtags #MLVirtual5K and #KellysAngels.