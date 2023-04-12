Motif Home Gallery Springs Forward

Ever since it opened at 18 Division Street in November 2022, Motif Home Gallery has been more than a furniture store. And now more people will be able to see it for themselves—the storefront is moving from appointment only to more regular hours this spring, and adding a series of fun, hands-on classes. “We have it set up like a gallery,” says owner Kennedy Taylor. “It’s more a showpiece for my design firm to showcase the brands that we sell, our style and what we can do for people.” In other words, when you walk into the downtown spot, expect to feel like you’re entering the home of a friend—a friend with incredible taste, that is.

Taylor, the creative force behind Studio K interior design, says her mission in opening Motif was not only to bring a more modern aesthetic to Saratoga—think fashionable brands such as Arteriors, Bernhardt and Four Hands—but also to actually use the space as an art gallery. “My goal was to be able to give people who are younger, who wouldn’t necessarily be able to get into a more established gallery, a place to showcase their work,” says Taylor, herself only 28. New York City–based photographer Adrian Lewis is one such artist, and contemporary equestrian photographer Kate Stephenson is another. “We’re going to be doing a whole gallery opening for her in the spring,” Taylor says of the latter, “as well as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.”

And that’s not all that’s in store for the space. “We’re also getting a kitchen showroom and will be offering cocktail-making courses through the Night Owl,” Taylor says. “I do a lot of work with Alex Rizzo—she makes these great candles, so we’re going to do candle-making classes here, too.”

Motif is currently moving from appointment only (text 518.368.5706 to make one) to more regular hours. “We really wanted to give a unique approach to Saratoga,” Taylor says of her store. “There’s nothing like this here.”