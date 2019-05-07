National Museum Of Racing And Hall Of Fame Hosts Its Annual Kentucky Derby Party

(front, from left) Traci Ross, Kristen Wolfe, Ann LaNoir, Pete Accardi, Becky Lee and (back) Dylan Pasco celebrate The Kentucky Derby at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. (Katie Dobies)

On May 4, Saratogians gathered at The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in their best Kentucky Derby attire to watch the 145th running of the Run for the Roses—otherwise known as “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” And this year’s was no exception, with a wild finish that saw would-be winner Maximum Security disqualified in favor of Country House. (Read more about the historic DQ here.)

The racing museum’s fundraiser, which supports its education mission, year-round programming and exhibits, featured Kentucky-themed food and drink, and live music by Rich Ortiz and the East End Boys before the live screening of the Derby.

Now in its fifth year, The Derby Party offers racing enthusiasts an authentic Derby Day experience while raising funds to support the museum’s educational mission, year round programming and exhibits.