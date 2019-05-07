fbpx

National Museum Of Racing And Hall Of Fame Hosts Its Annual Kentucky Derby Party

Derby viewing parties abounded in Saratoga Springs on May 4, including this one that took place at the racing museum.

(front, from left) Traci Ross, Kristen Wolfe, Ann LaNoir, Pete Accardi, Becky Lee and (back) Dylan Pasco celebrate The Kentucky Derby at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. (Katie Dobies)
Derby1

(Katie Dobies)

Derby2

Joan Athey (Katie Dobies)

Derby3

(Katie Dobies)

Derby4

Justin Bartlett (Katie Dobies)

Derby5

(From left) Kristin Kernan, Dawn Neville (Katie Dobies)

Derby6

(From left) Maureen Parker, Natalie Sillery (Katie Dobies)

Derby7

Mack McClyment, Diane McClyment (Katie Dobies)

Derby8

(Katie Dobies)

Derby9

(From left) Ian Pickus, Nick Reisman (Katie Dobies)

Derby10

(From left) Susan Demarest, Ky Demarest, Katie Decker, Diane Decker, Joann Dopp, Julie Decker (Katie Dobies)

Derby11

Aurora Kay (Katie Dobies)

Derby12

(From left) Chris Coughlan, Juliet Marchione, Cameron Esser, Hannah Goad (Katie Dobies)

Derby13

(Katie Dobies)

Derby14

(From left) Paige Montanye, Deanna Bush (Katie Dobies)

Derby15

(From left) Leanne Miller, Laura Pritchard, Leigh DeWulf, Susan Duval (Katie Dobies)

Derby16

Bob Greene (Katie Dobies)

Derby17

(Katie Dobies)

Derby18

Antoinette Fraser (Katie Dobies)

Derby19

(Katie Dobies)

Derby20

Leigh DeWulf (Katie Dobies)

Derby21

(Katie Dobies)

Derby22

(Katie Dobies)

Derby23

(Katie Dobies)

Derby25

(From left) Margot Tohn, Jonathan Blalock, Maureen Parker (Katie Dobies)

Derby26

(From left) Ted Coleman, John Coleman (Katie Dobies)

Derby27

(Katie Dobies)

Derby29

(Katie Dobies)

Derby30

(Katie Dobies)

Derby31

(Katie Dobies)

Derby32

Hats from The Dark Horse Mercantile (Katie Dobies)

Derby33

(Katie Dobies)

Derby35

Ann LaNoir, Pete Accardi (Katie Dobies)

Derby36

(Katie Dobies)

On May 4, Saratogians gathered at The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in their best Kentucky Derby attire to watch the 145th running of the Run for the Roses—otherwise known as “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” And this year’s was no exception, with a wild finish that saw would-be winner Maximum Security disqualified in favor of Country House. (Read more about the historic DQ here.)

The racing museum’s fundraiser, which supports its education mission, year-round programming and exhibits, featured Kentucky-themed food and drink, and live music by Rich Ortiz and the East End Boys before the live screening of the Derby.

Now in its fifth year, The Derby Party offers racing enthusiasts an authentic Derby Day experience while raising funds to support the museum’s educational mission, year round programming and exhibits.

Simone Teague

Simone Teague is an Editorial Assistant at saratoga living.

