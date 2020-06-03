Hot Date: Celebrating ‘National Outfit of the Day’ Day With Saratoga’s Lucia Boutique

In our latest entry in the “Hot Date” series—in which we celebrate some of the crazier one-day celebrations on the calendar—we’re looking at June 30’s “National Outfit of the Day” Day. We asked our friend Lucy Moran, owner of Lucia Boutique in Saratoga, to hook us up with a fabulous look, and she gladly obliged.

Here’s what she said: “Our ideal warm-weather outfit of the day is a cute and casual floral set, paired with a denim jacket, a straw bag and white booties. These pieces will go with almost every look for summer.”

In the above photo, Alex is wearing:

1. Siva Floral Tank by Amuse Society $54

2. Courtyard Shorts by Amuse Society $58

3. Denim Jacket by Sage The Label $120

4. La Paz Straw Bag by Urban Expressions $80

5. Devon White Booties by Matisse $95