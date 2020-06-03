fbpx

Hot Date: Celebrating ‘National Outfit of the Day’ Day With Saratoga’s Lucia Boutique

Yes, 'National Outfit of the Day' Day is a thing, and it's hitting Instagram's virtual runways June 30.

Model Alex sporting Lucia Boutique's 'National Outfit of the Day' Day outfit. (The Content Saratoga)

In our latest entry in the “Hot Date” series—in which we celebrate some of the crazier one-day celebrations on the calendar—we’re looking at June 30’s “National Outfit of the Day” Day. We asked our friend Lucy Moran, owner of Lucia Boutique in Saratoga, to hook us up with a fabulous look, and she gladly obliged.

Here’s what she said: “Our ideal warm-weather outfit of the day is a cute and casual floral set, paired with a denim jacket, a straw bag and white booties. These pieces will go with almost every look for summer.”

In the above photo, Alex is wearing:

1. Siva Floral Tank by Amuse Society $54
2. Courtyard Shorts by Amuse Society $58
3. Denim Jacket by Sage The Label $120
4. La Paz Straw Bag by Urban Expressions $80
5. Devon White Booties by Matisse $95

Avatar
Staff Report

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 