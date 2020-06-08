fbpx

New Jersey Crash Kills Horses Owned by Saratoga’s West Point Thoroughbreds

Two horses owned by West Point syndicates died in a fiery crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday morning.

Westpoint Thoroughbreds
West Point Thoroughbreds’ President and CEO Terry Finley. (Tibor Szlavik)

The Saratoga Springs horse racing community is in mourning following a late-night trailer crash that killed horses owned by Saratoga-based partnership group, West Point Thoroughbreds.

Per the Albany Times Union, the trailer, which was carrying 10 horses, crashed and caught fire on the New Jersey Turnpike just after 3am on Sunday. Though the driver and passenger of the vehicle escaped without serious injury, all of the horses died onsite.

Two of the 10 horses killed were owned by West Point Thoroughbreds, as reported via the group’s @westpointtbred. Three-year old filly Under the Oaks, sired by 2015 Triple Crown Winner American Pharaoh, was one of the two casualties in the crash. The second horse, Hot Mist, is the progeny of 2014 Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist.

West Point Thoroughbreds is the largest Thoroughbred partnership company of its kind in the world. President and CEO Terry Finley, who owns a home in Saratoga, founded the partnership—which splits “shares” in Thoroughbred racehorses among minority owners such as trainers, racing insiders and experts—founded the company in 1991 in New Jersey. It took awhile for the company to rise to prominence, but since 2007, West Point Thoroughbreds’ horses have won more than 50 graded stakes races and amassed nearly 1,000 wins in total.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Avatar
Morgan Fechter

Morgan Fechter is Staff Writer at Saratoga Living. She's a recent graduate of Skidmore College.

