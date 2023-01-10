fbpx

Outfit Your New Year at Irene Leigh and iRun Local

A new pair of sneakers warrants a full overhaul of your athleisure wardrobe.

Irene Leigh: Electric & Rose Shauna Sweatshirt | $148; FP Movement Pippa Packable Puffer jacker | $198; Spiritual Gangster Shine Intent legging | $88; iRun Local: HOKA Mach 5 | $140; Oiselle Lux Earband | $26; Goodr “I Do My Own Stunts” Glasses | $45 (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Irene Leigh: Beyond Yoga Daydream Pullover | $66; RD Style Heidi Jacket | $118; Alo Yoga Lounge Legging | $108; Windowpane Scarf | $34; iRun Local: HOKA Mach 5 | $140 (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to get back to the gym, take a daily walk around town to clear your head, or spend more time wearing comfy clothes (count me in!), these two looks are for you. Those who identify with Wednesday Addams should head straight to Irene Leigh in the Saratoga Marketplace for a trendy head-to-toe look that’s (almost?) as dark as her soul. I paired slightly shiny black leggings with this fun sweater and puffer coat, and added a splash of color with Hoka sneakers from iRun Local. For those not afraid of a little hot pink, I dressed up another pair of black leggings with somewhat of a statement piece: a soft, fuchsia coat that matches the pink in the sneakers perfectly, and a bulky black scarf (hey, in Saratoga in the wintertime, keeping warm is always in style). The final touch for either look? Futuristic ski glasses that’ll propel your style into 2023 and beyond.

@clairewburnett

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 