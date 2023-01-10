Outfit Your New Year at Irene Leigh and iRun Local

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to get back to the gym, take a daily walk around town to clear your head, or spend more time wearing comfy clothes (count me in!), these two looks are for you. Those who identify with Wednesday Addams should head straight to Irene Leigh in the Saratoga Marketplace for a trendy head-to-toe look that’s (almost?) as dark as her soul. I paired slightly shiny black leggings with this fun sweater and puffer coat, and added a splash of color with Hoka sneakers from iRun Local. For those not afraid of a little hot pink, I dressed up another pair of black leggings with somewhat of a statement piece: a soft, fuchsia coat that matches the pink in the sneakers perfectly, and a bulky black scarf (hey, in Saratoga in the wintertime, keeping warm is always in style). The final touch for either look? Futuristic ski glasses that’ll propel your style into 2023 and beyond.

—@clairewburnett