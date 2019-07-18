fbpx

New York City Ballet 2019: Scenes From Nights 1 And 2

The NYCB kicked off its 2019 summer residency at SPAC with a bang.

The NYCB performs Tschaikovsky & Balanchine’s 'Mozartiana.' (Francesco D'Amico)
Saratoga Living
0778c_-1

The crowd gets ready for the 2019 opening night of the New York City Ballet at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-2

The crowd gets ready for the 2019 opening night of the New York City Ballet at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-3

The crowd gets ready for the 2019 opening night of the New York City Ballet at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-4

The crowd gets ready for the 2019 opening night of the New York City Ballet at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-5

The crowd gets ready for the 2019 opening night of the New York City Ballet at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-16

The crowd gets ready for the 2019 opening night of the New York City Ballet at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-6

SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol welcomes the crowd to the 2019 opening night of the New York City Ballet. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-8

The NYCB performs Tschaikovsky & Balanchine’s 'Serenade.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-9

The NYCB performs Tschaikovsky & Balanchine’s 'Serenade.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-10

The NYCB performs Tschaikovsky & Balanchine’s 'Serenade.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-11

The NYCB performs Tschaikovsky & Balanchine’s 'Serenade.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-12

The NYCB performs Tschaikovsky & Balanchine’s 'Serenade.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-13

The NYCB performs Tschaikovsky & Balanchine’s 'Mozartiana.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-14

The NYCB performs Tschaikovsky & Balanchine’s 'Mozartiana.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-17

The NYCB performs 'Varied Trio (in four)' on Wednesday night. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-18

The NYCB performs 'Varied Trio (in four)' on Wednesday night. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-19

The NYCB performs 'Varied Trio (in four)' on Wednesday night. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-20

The NYCB performs 'Varied Trio (in four)' on Wednesday night. (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-21

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-22

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-23

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-24

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-25

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-26

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-27

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-28

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-29

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-30

The NYCB performs 'Principia.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-31

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-32

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-33

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-34

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-35

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-36

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-37

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-38

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-39

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-40

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

0778c_-41

The NYCB performs 'The Runaway.' (Francesco D'Amico)

This past Tuesday kicked off the New York City Ballet’s (NYCB’s) 2019 summer residency at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). In the season opener, Tchaikovsky and Balanchine, the NYCB danced George Balanchine’s “Serenade” and “Mozartiana,” as well as Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.2.

On Wednesday, the second of the NYCB’s five-day residency, the theme was 21st Century Choreographers, and included the dances “Varied Trio (in four),” “Principia” and “The Runaway.”

saratoga living Staff Photographer Francesco D’Amico was in the audience on both nights of performances, and snagged these stunning images in the gallery above. Be sure to click through to relive the night. And don’t worry: There’s still time to make it to a sure-to-be legendary performance by the NYCB at SPAC.

Hannah Sacks
Hannah Sacks

Hannah Sacks is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

