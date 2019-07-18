New York City Ballet 2019: Scenes From Nights 1 And 2

The NYCB performs 'Varied Trio (in four)' on Wednesday night. (Francesco D'Amico)

SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol welcomes the crowd to the 2019 opening night of the New York City Ballet. (Francesco D'Amico)

The crowd gets ready for the 2019 opening night of the New York City Ballet at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

This past Tuesday kicked off the New York City Ballet’s (NYCB’s) 2019 summer residency at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). In the season opener, Tchaikovsky and Balanchine, the NYCB danced George Balanchine’s “Serenade” and “Mozartiana,” as well as Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.2.

On Wednesday, the second of the NYCB’s five-day residency, the theme was 21st Century Choreographers, and included the dances “Varied Trio (in four),” “Principia” and “The Runaway.”

saratoga living Staff Photographer Francesco D’Amico was in the audience on both nights of performances, and snagged these stunning images in the gallery above. Be sure to click through to relive the night. And don’t worry: There’s still time to make it to a sure-to-be legendary performance by the NYCB at SPAC.