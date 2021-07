Meet the new normal, same as the old normal. Yesterday evening, locals were once again able to enjoy the grace and beauty of the New York City Ballet (NYCB), longtime residents of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). And the dance company did not disappoint.

After a short introductory speech by SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol and NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, welcoming audiences back after a year away—with Stafford commenting that this marked the NYCB’s true debut since COVID hit—NYCB Principal Dancer Maria Kowroski took over emcee duties onstage, walking the audience through a program, entitled “Short Stories.” In it, excerpts from a number of well-known narrative ballets, such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and Fancy Free, were performed and then turned into mini, onstage master classes.

Saratoga Living‘s senior photographer Francesco D’Amico was back in the pit and playing roving reporter on opening night. Click on the above image to scroll through some of the highlights from the evening.