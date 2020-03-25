fbpx

New York Governor Cuomo: 6,000-Plus Mental Health Professional Volunteering Time During COVID-19 Outbreak

In his daily press briefing, the governor noted a first for the state, mobilizing mental health care workers to help treat anyone in the state for free.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is providing New Yorkers with free access to 6,000-plus mental health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put on a strain on Capital Region businesses, restaurants and bars—but it’s also, likely, put one on our psyches. And New York State will be mobilizing more than 6,000 mental health professionals to provide free consult to anyone in the state who’s feeling the psychological effects of the outbreak.

“I don’t know that anyone else has done this,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of the effort, during his press briefing on Wednesday, March 25. “The emotion stress and mental health challenges that [the COVID-10 pandemic] brings on people—no one is really talking about this; we’re all concerned about the immediate critical need, the life and death of the situation. But don’t underestimate the emotional trauma that people are feeling, and emotional health issues.”

An appeal was made to the mental health care community to have psychologists voluntarily sign up to provide free, online treatment services to New Yorkers—and 6,175 mental health care professionals signed on.

If you or someone you know might be in need of mental health care services, you can call New York’s hotline—1.844.863.9314—and schedule an appointment with a mental health care professional for free.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 