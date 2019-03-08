fbpx

New York Yankees Legend And Hall Of Famer Joe Torre To Speak At Skidmore College’s 2019 Commencement

Torre, who now serves as MLB's Chief Baseball Officer, along with author Alan Lightman, will be awarded honorary degrees at the college's annual graduation ceremony at SPAC.

Skidmore College Commencement
(from left) Baseball Hall of Famer and legendary New York Yankees Manager Joe Torre and bestselling author Alan Lightman will be the featured speakers at Skidmore College's 2019 commencement ceremony at SPAC. (Lightman Photo: Michael Lionstar)

Skidmore College just simultaneously gave its Boston-based alums and Saratoga Springs’ chapter of Red Sox Nation a little agita. For the college’s 108th commencement ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, May 18, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), Skidmore has chosen legendary New York Yankees Manager, Joe Torre, who was inducted into Cooperstown‘s National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 and currently serves as Major League Baseball’s Chief Baseball Officer, as one of two commencement speakers.

Torre, who was a nine-time All-Star, the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1971 and has four World Series rings as the Yankees’ skipper, has also been an advocate for children affected by domestic violence, founding a pair of foundations, the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation and Margaret’s Place, that support the cause. He’s also been a public advocate for prostate cancer awareness, having survived the deadly disease in the late ’90s. Torre, who calls Westchester home, has also authored three books, Chasing the Dream: My Lifelong Journey to the World Series, Joe Torre’s Ground Rules for Winners: 12 Keys to Managing Team Players, Tough Bosses, Setbacks and Success and The Yankee Years.

Not to be outdone by Joe “Catcher” Torre, Skidmore’s other commencement speaker will be MIT professor, physicist, social entrepreneur and bestselling author Alan Lightman, who’s known for his wildly popular Einstein’s Dreams.

“Skidmore College is excited to welcome Joe Torre and Alan Lightman to our 108th Commencement exercises,” said Skidmore College President Philip A. Glotzbach, in a statement. (Glotzbach will be stepping down from his position in May 2020.) Glotzbach went on to say: “Mr. Torre’s lifelong pursuit of his passion and service to others is an example for Skidmore students as they contemplate their paths after graduation. Dr. Lightman’s efforts to bridge the sciences and humanities also inspire our Skidmore community. Both embody the meaning of Creative Thought Matters, and we are honored to bestow upon them honorary degrees.”

Skidmore’s faculty commencement speaker will be sociology professor Kristie A. Ford, who serves as the Director of Skidmore’s Center for Leadership, Teaching and Learning. Professor Ford’s academic research focuses on a number of topics, including race and ethnicity, gender and sexuality and social justice education. Professor Ford’s also the Founder of the Intergroup Relations Program at Skidmore.

 

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.