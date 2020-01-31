fbpx

Breaking News: NewsChannel 13 Anchor Subrina Dhammi And Her Husband Show Us How It’s Done

'saratoga living' sister publication, 'Capital Region Living,' is featuring Dhammi and her husband, Ryan, on the cover of its February "Love" issue.

NewsChannel 13 anchor Subrina Dhammi and her husband, Ryan. (Francesco D'Amico)

This is a happy story. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been one of those people who, when I meet someone wonderful—you know, kind, attractive, witty, smart—I want the person they chose to love to be worthy, on the same level, as my friend. So I’m glad to report that such is the case in the decade-long union of NewsChannel 13 morning anchor (and new buddy) Subrina Dhammi, and her environmental and civil engineer husband, Ryan Jendrasiak. To spend time with them, as I’ve had occasion to do a couple of times recently, is to see a functioning partnership full of small kindnesses, silly moments and grand gestures; in short, a couple truly in love. This love was further magnified when Subrina and Ryan became parents five years ago. Sonya, their gorgeous daughter, is the beneficiary of this amazing, generous union.

Ryan says he met the love of his life while working on the Housatonic River Superfund Project in Berkshire County while Subrina was a reporter there at the time. Subrina, a former runner-up for the title of Miss India USA, has begun her ninth year as an award-winning anchor, becoming along the way, one of the most-watched and popular news stars in the Capital Region. It’s easy, of course, to see why.

In the interim, Subrina Dhammi and Ryan Jendrasiak will continue to pave the way as an amazing example of what it means to achieve one’s relationship goals. Well done, you two.

Are you ready for these burning questions, Subrina? Love: For or against? Explain.
I’m for love—100 percent! I believe love is the most powerful force.

“I’m very lucky, since my husband’s very romantic,” says NewsChannel 13’s Subrina Dhammi, seen here with her husband, Ryan Jendrasiak. (Francesco D’Amico)

How did Ryan propose to you and where?
Ryan and I got engaged in 2008 in Costa Rica and will celebrate our tenth wedding anniversary in October. We were on vacation, taking a sunset walk along the beach, when he got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. I was overcome with emotion, and, I, too, immediately dropped down on my knees and said, “a thousand times, ‘yes’.” Here’s the funny part of the story: Later that evening, while getting some dinner at the resort, we started chatting with another couple. We told them we’d just gotten engaged. They said they saw us on the beach during Ryan’s proposal, and when I dropped down on my knees, too, they thought maybe we’d gone to the beach for some “alone time.” We had a good laugh over that!

What’s the most romantic thing anyone’s ever done for you?
I’m very lucky, since my husband’s very romantic. He’s done so many thoughtful and meaningful things throughout our relationship. One thing that stands out is my very first Mother’s Day. He put together a video with pictures and clips from my first year of motherhood—it brought me to tears.

What’s the ultimate sexiest spot in the Capital Region?
There are so many wonderful and intimate restaurants that I love for date nights: Peck’s Arcade and Lucas Confectionery in Troy; Speakeasy 518 in Albany; 15 Church and Osteria Danny in Saratoga Springs; also Tanglewood in the Berkshires under the stars is amazing…but my true favorite, romantic spot is my own home. Honestly. Sitting in front of our fireplace with a glass of wine listening to some great music is about as cozy as it gets.

The secret to a truly successful relationship is always…
Have fun together! I think most people would say communication is the key to a successful relationship, and while that’s true, I think it’s imperative to make sure you continue to have fun and be spontaneous. Also, don’t underestimate the power of a little note. Sometimes, a few uplifting words written down from my husband can change my entire day!

This story originally appeared in Capital Region Living‘s February 2020 issue.

Avatar
Richard Pérez-Feria

Richard Pérez-Feria is the President, CEO and Editor in Chief of saratoga living. He was the former Editor in Chief of ELLIMAN, Now It Counts, VEGAS INC, HudsonMOD, People en Español, 7x7 and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 