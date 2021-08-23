fbpx

NYRA: All Employees, Vendors Must Now Wear Masks on Track Grounds

The policy change follows an uptick in COVID cases in Saratoga County, the region and the State.

All NYRA employees and food vendors at Saratoga Race Course must now wear masks on track grounds.

With Saratoga Race Course’s capacity still at 100 percent, with no enforced masking or proof-of-vaccination policy in place for fans coming into Travers week—historically, the busiest week/weekend during the annual summer meet—the New York Racing Association (NYRA) has updated its employee mask mandate due to an uptick in COVID cases in Saratoga County.

As the Times Union reported yesterday, NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna confirmed that the association had extended its masking mandate to all of its employees, regardless of vaccination status and where they were on the property. This also included any food vendors on the Saratoga Race Course property. NYRA had already had a mask mandate in place for those employees working indoors or in other public-facing situations, as well as those that remained unvaccinated. McKenna told the newspaper that the change in policy had been made due to the uptick in COVID cases in Saratoga, the surrounding region and across the State.

As of Monday morning, Saratoga County’s seven-day rolling average of COVID cases was at 4.2 percent, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s transmissibility scale a “high” rate of community transmission. This, after COVID cases in the Capital Region spiked to levels not seen since April last week. The highly contagious Delta variant is to blame for the majority of new cases and has proven to cause breakthrough COVID cases, or those that affect people who are fully vaccinated. Some 67 percent of residents in Saratoga County are fully vaccinated and 71.6 percent have received at least one jab.

In 2019, the last time a crowd was in the stands at Saratoga Race Course to witness a Travers Stakes, more than 48,000 people were in attendance. To put that into perspective, Opening Day this year drew 27,760 fans at the track.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 